Court says it will wait to rule on Georgia abortion law

KATE BRUMBACK
·3 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court said Monday that it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a case that seeks to overturn its landmark decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion before weighing in on a restrictive Georgia abortion law that a lower court blocked.

Mississippi has argued in court filings that the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn its decision in Roe v. Wade, which affirmed the right to an abortion. The high court is set to hear arguments in that case in December. Mississippi’s law would ban abortions later than 15 weeks into a pregnancy.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling staying the appeal in the Georgia case just three days after hearing arguments Friday on whether it should overturn a lower court ruling that permanently blocked the 2019 Georgia law. That means the law remains blocked, and abortion in Georgia remains available up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights had sued on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and an advocacy group to block the law, and a federal judge ruled in July 2020 that the law was unconstitutional.

Staci Fox, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast, said Monday in an emailed statement that Georgia's law is “blatantly unconstitutional.”

"The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appropriately acted on the binding 50 year precedent that says abortion is constitutionally protected health care, and our doors will continue to remain open,” she said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp remains confident that the state will ultimately prevail in court, spokesperson Katie Byrd said in an email.

“Georgia is a state that values life, and the Governor is proud to champion and defend the LIFE Act," she said.

The 11th Circuit decision to stay the appeal was not a huge surprise. Circuit Chief Judge William Pryor, who served on the three-judge panel that heard the arguments in the Georgia case along with Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa and District Judge Harvey Schlesinger, made it clear Friday that he believed that would be the prudent choice.

The Georgia law would have banned most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they're pregnant.

The law included exceptions for rape and incest as long as a police report is filed. It also provided for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable. The law also would have granted personhood to a fetus, giving it the same legal rights as people have after birth.

The 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade declared a fundamental right to an abortion prior to viability of the fetus. Planned Parenthood v. Casey narrowed that in 1992 to say states can’t place an undue burden in the way of women seeking an abortion prior to viability.

Georgia’s so-called heartbeat law was one of a wave of laws passed by Republican-controlled legislatures in recent years to attack those rulings as anti-abortion activists and lawmakers saw opportunity in a new conservative Supreme Court majority.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colts’ Darius Leonard vents frustrations on being 0-3

    Colts LB Darius Leonard vented some frustrations following the Week 3 loss.

  • Meet Wisconsin's Brown Berets

    More than 50 years ago, a civil rights group was founded to fight against discriminated people based on their language, accent and ethnicity.

  • Fed resignations don't blunt calls for broader ethics changes

    U.S. consumer and public interest groups on Monday kept up the pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to impose stricter ethics rules on Fed officials, after two Fed bank presidents resigned because of controversial investing activity last year. As Powell looks to be appointed to a second four-year term, "The Federal Reserve from Powell on down is desperate to end this scrutiny without looking into whether there should be legal repercussions," for Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren, said Jeff Hauser, head of the progressive Revolving Door Project.

  • Under 40? Expect an 'unprecedented' life of extreme heat waves, droughts and floods

    A study shows stark intergenerational inequities across the board, but the researchers say climate change will affect children in developing countries even more acutely.

  • Goldman cuts China GDP growth forecast on energy supply crunch

    Goldman Sachs has cut China's economic growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8%, from 8.2%, as energy shortages and deep industrial output cuts add "significant downside pressures", it said in a note on Tuesday. The power supply crunch, brought about by environmental controls, supply constraints and soaring prices, has forced industries throughout the country to cut production, and left several provinces scrambling to guarantee electricity and heating for residents. Goldman Sachs estimated that as much as 44% of China's industrial activity has been affected, leading to a 1-percentage point decline in annualised GDP growth in the third quarter, and a 2-percentage point cut from October to December, it said.

  • Devin McCourty says Patriots aren't good enough to get lost in headlines

    New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty offered a succinct assessment of where the team is ahead of Tom Brady's pending return.

  • Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers

    The nation's largest school district can immediately impose a vaccine mandate on its teachers and other workers, after all, a federal appeals panel decided Monday, leading lawyers for teachers to say they'll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The city’s Department of Education said the mandate would now go into effect at the end of Friday, so that all teachers and staff would be vaccinated by Oct. 4, the following Monday. The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a brief order late in the day that lifted a block of the mandate that a single appeals judge had put in place on Friday.

  • The Latest: Court lets NYC require vaccination for teachers

    A federal appeals panel says New York City may require teachers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acted late Monday to lift a temporary order issued Friday that blocked the mandate from taking effect so a challenge could be heard from a group of teachers. The mandate had been set to go into effect Monday for teachers and other employees of the city’s schools.

  • How Long Do Carved Pumpkins Last? Plus, How to Make Them Last Longer

    You don't want a moldy, bug-infested Jack-o'-Lantern to be your scariest Halloween decoration.

  • Goran Dragic won't wear Kyle Lowry's No. 7: 'His jersey will probably be in the rafters'

    Goran Dragic won't wear No. 7 with Toronto.

  • The NBA’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Trying to Push Around the League — And It’s Working

    Conspiracy theories in the locker room. Mask police in the arena. Superstars trying to avoid the shot. After bringing back the culture from Covid, basketball confronts its own civil war

  • Anti-abortion groups gear up for Supreme Court battle as Dobbs v. Jackson comes to forefront

    The anti-abortion movement is looking beyond the battle over the controversial six-week ban on the procedure in Texas, setting its sights on a Supreme Court case with the potential to be one of the most significant abortion rulings of this generation.

  • WATCH: Atlanta Dog Owner Makes Mini Living Room — Complete with Flat Screen TV — for His 3 Pups

    The Atlanta dog owner behind the Instagram @WorldsBestDogDad created a little living room for his three Dachshund dogs to relax in

  • Bears finished with one passing yard, fewest in an NFL game since 2009

    The Browns’ defense completely shut down Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields today, to such an extent that the Bears had an ugly stat line not seen in the NFL in more than a decade. Chicago totaled one yard passing: Fields passed for 68 yards, but he lost 67 yards getting sacked. That was the fewest [more]

  • Republicans block Senate bill to fund government and suspend debt ceiling

    The vote comes the same week as Democrats are trying to pass President Biden's domestic agenda.

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke needs more Alex Smith in game

    Among the knocks against Alex Smith in his final NFL season with Washington were his inability to stretch the field and a propensity to play it safe. Enter Taylor Heinicke, the gunslinger who played with reckless abandon when he started in place of Smith in the playoffs last season, and has resumed that since Ryan Fitzpatrick went down. Heinicke showed off his best and worst in Washington's blowout loss at Buffalo that was far more on the defense than him.

  • Two disbarred lawyers sued a Texas doctor who performed an abortion. Flustered ‘pro-lifers’ are backpedaling

    Anti-choice groups are embarrassed that their draconian law is being enforced the way it was designedDemocrats present last line of defense for abortion rights Women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Texas capitol. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Dr Alan Braid, an OBGYN based in San Antonio, broke the law on purpose. In an essay published in the Washington Post last Saturday, the doctor announced that he performed an abortion on a woman who was past six weeks of gestation, the limit imp

  • Fox News host Chris Wallace grills Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on his vow to 'eliminate rape' in defense of his state's new abortion law

    "There were more than 15,000 rapes in 2019 when you were governor," Wallace told Abbott, who signed the abortion bill that has no exceptions for rape.

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • Eyes, ears, teeth: Big changes coming — maybe — to Medicare

    One of the biggest changes ever proposed to Medicare is working its way through Congress, and if it passes, and is signed into law by President Biden, it would put a smile on the face of tens of millions of beneficiaries—literally. The change would add dental benefits to Medicare for the first time since the gargantuan federal program was launched in 1965. As many seniors know, Medicare generally doesn’t cover the so-called “head issues”—eyes, ears and mouth.