In Court: SCOTUS hears Trump’s Ballot Case
Washington (DC News Now) — This week, the Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments on whether former President Donald Trump should be banned from the ballot in the upcoming election.
The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld who covers courts and politics talks with DC News Now’s Tosin Fakile on what happened inside the high court.
