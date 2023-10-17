Court seals Topeka police affidavit in Mickel Cherry murder case after Zoey Felix death

The public will remain in the dark on what Topeka police know about the death of Zoey Felix that led Shawnee County prosecutors to charge Mickel Cherry with child rape and capital murder.

Cherry, who could face the death penalty if convicted, successfully got the Topeka Police Department affidavit sealed in Shawnee County District Court.

He has been accused or raping and killing 5-year-old Zoey, who had recently become homeless, earlier this month. But police, prosecutors and the state's child welfare agency have released little information on what happened.

A copy of the order was emailed to the Topeka Capital-Journal and three other news outlets that had requested the affidavit. The order, and any other filings, are not readily available online to the public because of the Kansas court system's ongoing technology issues due to a network security incident.

Under Kansas law, affidavits or sworn testimony in support of probable cause are considered public records that can be requested by anyone. However, both the defense and prosecution can request redactions or sealing of the document.

Who wanted the Mickel Cherry affidavit sealed?

The order notes that defense counsel submitted — under seal — proposed redactions to the affidavit, reasons to support the proposed redactions and a motion to seal the affidavits. Prosecutors did not object to the sealing or redacting of the affidavit.

Cherry is being represented by public defenders on the Death Penalty Defense Unit. District Attorney Mike Kagay has not yet decided whether he will pursue the death penalty.

Why is the affidavit sealed?

Magistrate Judge Christopher Turner opted to seal the entirety of the affidavit instead of releasing either a redacted or an unredacted version.

Public disclosure of the affidavit would "jeopardize the safety or well-being of a victim, witness, confidential source or undercover agent, or cause the destruction of violence," Turner wrote in a Tuesday order. It also would "interfere with any prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution" and would "endanger the life or physical safety of any person."

Further, releasing the affidavit would "reveal the name, address, telephone number or any other information which specifically and individually identifies the victim of any sexual offense" and "reveal the name of any minor."

It is unclear why redaction of the affidavit would not be sufficient to address those concerns.

DCF also hasn't released summary about Zoey Felix case

The affidavit may have shed more light on what the Kansas Department for Children and Families did or did not do with multiple reports about Zoey.

The agency has yet to release a summary on the child's death.

Jason Alatidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Affidavit sealed in Mickel Cherry murder case after Zoey Felix death