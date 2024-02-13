Court seizes assets of Russian oligarch for the benefit of Ukraine

The High Anti-Corruption Court has decided to uphold the claim filed by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and seized the assets of Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidis, the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) reported on Telegram on Feb. 13.

“The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice, prepared on the basis of the State Security Bureau materials, and seized 100% of the corporate shares of Pentopak PJSC and its subsidiary Atlantis-Pack Ukraine, the actual owner of which is Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidis,” the DBR said in a statement.

According to the agency, Savvidis is a Russian businessman of Greek origin with close ties to the Russian authorities.

“Savvidis is involved in anti-Ukrainian activities and, after the start of full-scale war by the Russian Federation, has repeatedly provided charitable assistance to the so-called ‘DPR,’” the statement said.

Earlier, during the DBR investigation, these assets, as well as a complex of non-residential premises, funds in bank accounts totaling UAH 23.4 million ($614,000), $345 thousand, and vehicles, were seized and transferred to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing, and managing assets derived from corruption and other crimes.

In 2023, Savvidis was included in the Forbes magazine’s “110 Russian Billionaires” rating, where he took 71st place with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

The Federation of Greek-Russian businessman Greeks of Russia, funded by Savvidis, transferred off-road vehicles and generators to terrorist structures and the Kremlin-appointed leader of the so-called “DPR”, Denis Pushilin.

Earlier, it was reported that on Oct. 4, 2023, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court against Russian citizen Eduard Khudainatov. The goal is to nationalize Ukrainian assets that are directly or indirectly related to him. The attention of the Ministry of Justice was also drawn to Ivan Kolarov, a citizen of Monaco.

On Feb. 6, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to nationalize the Ukrainian assets of Eduard Khudainatov, a sanctioned oligarch from the Russian Federation.

