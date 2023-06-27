Court seizes property of Medvedchuk’s wife

Employees of the prosecutor's office

A Ukrainian court has ruled to seize $8.2 million in real estate belonging to Oksana Marchenko, the wife of the pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported via Telegram on June 27.

The message said that the Boryspil District Prosecutor's Office prompted the court to seize 9.5 hectares of forest land and a hunting and sports facility occupying an area of 3,021 square meters.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, this land and property complex are managed by companies whose ultimate beneficiaries are Marchenko and the former minister of state under fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych. This former minister then handed the company that owns the property over to third parties.

The process of transferring the seized property to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Boryspil Police Department in Kyiv Oblast is conducting a pre-trial investigation into allegations of corruption by the former minister.

