COURT SENTENCE Substance-abusing attorney gets probation, drug court

Jun. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — Local attorney William Dane Carey, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to one count of methamphetamine possession and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Carey's sentence in Grand Traverse County District Court came after his May 14 acceptance of an agreement with the county prosecutor that required his guilty plea to two of the five original charges against him.

Under the terms of that plea deal, Carey will pay a fine of $1,000 and not be allowed to use or be in possession of: alcohol or any controlled substances, THC, marijuana, any mind-altering substances, or stimulants; or go where stimulants are present; or use any over-the-counter medication without approval from his probation officer; or to enter any establishment that serves alcohol by the glass; or to possess a firearm or be anywhere that firearms are present.

He also is required to complete twice-a-week drug screenings and preliminary breath tests and participate daily in a 12-step-program for the next 90 days.

During his hearing Tuesday morning in 86th District Court, Carey's attorney Shawn Worden told Judge Robert A. Cooney that his client is an ideal candidate for Cooney's drug court program.

"I think he's worried about relapse, and I'm worried about relapse," Worden said. "I think the program will give him the tools necessary to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Worden described Carey as being like anyone else who walks into that courtroom seeking help: "A round peg that fits into a round hole in this program — the only difference being that he's in a suit."

Carey said he desperately wants to overcome his substance-abuse issues, and that he was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" by his actions.

"I know I have a serious substance abuse problem," he said. "I knew it was illegal. I knew it would have serious consequences for my health and that the pills could contain substances that might kill me."

Worden pointed out that Carey's numbers from his substance use disorder evaluation are some of the higher ones he's seen in a while. That evaluation classified Carey as having "severe dependence disorder."

Later this week, Carey will begin Munson Medical Center's Partial Hospitalization Behavioral Health Program, which is an intensive outpatient program, his attorney told the judge.

Carey will continue to seek therapy on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, Worden added, noting, "Sometimes high-functioning people mask addiction with success. That's what I think we're seeing here."

Judge Cooney said he received letters from Carey's friends and family in support of him, and that multiple "high achievers" have gone through this program in the past.

"The defendant comes to the court, well-educated, obviously, he, up until recently, was employed at one of the major law firms in town and was doing extremely well," Cooney said. "He's had his license suspended as a result of that."

Carey pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a 10-year felony, and using a computer to commit a crime, a felony with a maximum penalty of four to 10 years in prison.

The charges against Carey stemmed from a Traverse Narcotics Team raid of his Sixth Street residence in November. Detective Lt. Misty Long-Birgy said her team found a package addressed to Carey that contained 335 pills that tested positive for methamphetamine.

As a result of the plea deal, if Carey successfully completes probation and graduates from drug court, the charges against him will be reduced to two misdemeanors — use of an analogue and using a computer to commit a crime.