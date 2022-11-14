Court sentences Russian army tank man who fired on civilians in Mariupol

A militant from the terrorist organisation known as the "DPR" [the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, a self-proclaimed and non-recognised formation in Donetsk Oblast – ed.] who goes by the alias Fil has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attacking civilian infrastructure in Mariupol.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; Prosecutor's Office in Donetsk Oblast

Details: Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine have established that the man, a resident of the city of Donetsk, carried out at least 20 attacks on residential multi-storey buildings in Mariupol as a T-72 tank operator.

The invader was detained in late April, not far from the village of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast. The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit his tank and took the injured militant captive.

In the course of the investigation, it appeared that the tank operator had a "long career" in DPR terrorist formations:

He sided with the invaders in 2014;

He fought in the "5th Company of the 2nd Motorised Rifle Battalion of the 7th Brigade of the 9th Regiment of the DPR marines", serving as a machine gunner;

He was a gunner in the Somali, Chechen and Piatnashka battalions;

He served in the fake financial police and in the "2nd Platoon of the 2nd Company of the Tank Battalion of the 9th Marine Regiment" of the DPR’s "people’s militia";

He officially joined the 8th Army of the occupiers as a T-72 tank operator at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Based on evidence submitted by the Security Service of Ukraine and the public prosecution by the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, Krasnohvardiisk District Court in the city of Dnipro has now reached a verdict and found the tank operator guilty of treason and of establishing illegal armed formations or participating in their activity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!