Court sentences two men to 10 years for murdering Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk

Kateryna Handziuk was doused with concentrated sulfuric acid near her house on July 31, 2018, she died of burns

A former elected official, and a civil servant have been found guilty of organizing the murder of Kherson civil activist Kateryna Handziuk in 2018 and have been sentenced to 10 years each, the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv announced on June 26.

The two men, Vladyslav Manger and Oleksiy Levin, will also be liable for UAH 15 million ($406,240) in compensation to the Handziuk family.

According to prosecutors, in early July 2018, Manger decided to organize an attack Handziukfor her whistleblowing work against the Kherson regional authorities. Manger then involved Levin in the planning of this crime.

The murder of Kateryna Handziuk Kateryna

Handziuk was a civil activist in Kherson, a mayoral advisor, and the acting manager of affairs on the Kherson City Council's executive committee. She was doused with acid in an assassination attempt on July 31, 2018, suffering acid burns to more than 35% of her body, and underwent 11 operations in Kyiv. However, she did not make it, and passed away in November of that year.

In a subsequent criminal investigation, the head of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manger, as well as Oleksiy Levin, an aide to a member of the same council, were fingered as organizers of the crime.

Another defendant in the case, former MP aide Ihor Pavlovsky, signed a deal with an investigation, vowing to testify against masterminds behind the murder.

Five other defendants in the attack — Mykyta Hrabchuk, Viktor Horbunov, Vyacheslav Vyshnevskyi, Volodymyr Vasianovich, and Serhiy Torbin — were sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to six and a half years in 2019.

Horbunov, who purchased the acid, has already served his sentence and been released. The Prosecutor General's Office also said that Torbin was released from custody, after he expressed a desire to defend Ukraine. As a former member of the military, he was offered the chance to rejoin the military in exchange for the commuting of the remainder of his sentence.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine