Court Sentencings

Aug. 15—Jasmine J. Mayfield, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for an amended count of visiting a common nuisance, to 180 days all suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Devon Nice, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 18 months, with six months in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 27 actual days and 27 days of jail time credit served. That sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Kevin Phillips, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for unlawful possession of a syringe, to 730 days, with 184 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 92 actual days and 184 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Davion Robinson, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for escape, to 12 months in jail, with 174 actual days and 174 days of jail time credit served. That sentence will run consecutively with two unrelated cases. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Shawn Ruhlander, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 365 days, with 152 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 76 actual days and 76 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Harpreet Singh, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, to 545 days on the resisting law enforcement charge, with four days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation. On the reckless driving charge, to 60 days, with four days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with two actual days and four days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

James Steven Turner, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine, to five years, with two years on work release, two years on in-home detention and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 126 actual days and 262 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Janzen M. Wimmer, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for intimidation, to 12 months, with two days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and one day of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case, as well as pay all court costs and fees.