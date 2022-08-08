Court sentencings, Aug. 6, 2022

Aug. 8—Dejon P. Browley, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for fraud and identity deception, to 12 months on both charges, with four days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with two actual days and two days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay all other court costs and fees.

Michael J. Brown, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine and conversion to 30 months all suspended to supervised probation on both charges, with 85 actual days and 170 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Joseph Andrew Geary, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug, to 30 months on both charges, with 457 actual days and 914 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently but consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees, and he may be recommended to be placed in a substance abuse facility while serving his sentence. The court then reserves the right to modify his sentence upon successful completion at that facility.

Michael Gonzalez, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for residential entry, to 30 months, with 12 months in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 102 actual days and 102 days of jail time credit served. That sentence runs consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Isi Harmon, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for strangulation, to 365 days, with 204 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 102 actual days and 102 days of good time credit served. That sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Casie Elizabeth Johnson, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for dealing methamphetamine and an amended count of possession of a narcotic drug, to eight years on the possession of methamphetamine charge, with five years in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation. On the possession of a narcotic drug charge, to 30 months in jail, with 391 actual days and 521 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees, and she may be recommended to purposeful incarceration and a modified sentence upon successful completion of probation.

Everett Jessup Johnson Jr., sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for theft, to six months in jail, with 92 actual days and 184 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Davion J. Kane, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 4 for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, confinement, strangulation and interference in reporting a crime, to 365 days on the domestic battery resulting in bodily injury, confinement and strangulation charges, with 90 days in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation. Those sentences will run concurrently. On the interference in reporting a crime charge, to one year all suspended to supervised probation. That sentence will run consecutively with the sentence imposed for the other three related charges. The defendant was also ordered to attend and complete a men's non-violence educational group, pay restitution to the victim in the case and pay all other court costs and fees.

Kevin Kinkead Jr., sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, to 24 months, with four days in jail, 361 days on work release and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with two actual days and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to have his driver's license suspended for a period of two years and pay all other court costs and fees.