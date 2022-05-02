Court sentencings, May 2, 2022

May 2—Charles Hartleroad, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for domestic battery as a lesser included offense, to 365 days executed, with 183 actual days and 366 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Zachary J. Hutcheson, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for invasion of privacy and criminal mischief, to 180 days all suspended to unsupervised probation on the invasion of privacy charge. On the criminal mischief charge, to 180 days all suspended to supervised probation, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. Those two sentences will run consecutively. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Michael S. Laird, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for operating a vehicle-endangerment, to 12 months all suspended to supervised probation, with three actual days and six days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Zoey Lockhart-Noel, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 183 days executed on in-home detention. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case.

Jacqueline Luer, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for possession of methamphetamine, to 365 days, with 134 days executed in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 67 actual days and 67 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program, as well as pay all other court costs and fees.

Byron Michael Mackey, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for possession of paraphernalia, to 60 days all suspended to unsupervised probation, with four actual days and eight days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

David Ray McClure, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 40 days executed in jail, with 20 actual days and 20 days of good time credit served. The defendant is ordered to return to probation after serving the jail time, and this sentence will run consecutively with other cases pending in Tipton County.

Story continues

Jamier Pringle, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for invasion of privacy, to 365 days, with 192 days executed in jail and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 96 actual days and 96 days of good time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.

Christopher D. Reed, sentenced in Howard Superior Court IV for failure to register as a sex offender, to 545 days executed in jail, with 273 actual days and 546 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to report and register as a sex offender within 48 hours of his release from jail, as well as pay all court costs and fees.

Tabitha Smith, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 254 days executed in jail, with 127 actual days and 127 days of jail time credit served.

Skydarius Stevens, sentenced in Howard Circuit Court for petition to revoke a suspended sentence, to 180 days, with 18 days executed in jail and 162 days to in-home detention, with nine actual days and nine days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay court costs and fees.