Hendersonville Police.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Hendersonville Police Department cleared the scene after searching the Henderson County Court Services Building at 1347 Spartanburg Highway following a reported bomb threat made over the phone earlier in the morning.

According to City of Hendersonville Communications Manager Allison Justus, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad completed a search of the premises, where nothing was located. Justus said Hendersonville Police Detectives are still investigating the incident.

When the threat was made by phone earlier Tuesday morning, employees at the Court Services Building were evacuated and the Hendersonville Police Department began searching the premises, with the assistance of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, a portion of Brooklyn Avenue was closed near the intersection with US 176 to make room for public safety vehicles, Justus said.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Scene cleared after nothing found at Court Services Building following bomb threat