Court session in case of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra abbott postponed

The court session, with the participation of Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid, Abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Kyiv Monastery of the Caves), was postponed to Monday.

Details: The court session was postponed until Monday at 9:00.

Pavlo said that he was not feeling well "due to his blood sugar level".

Lebid is defended by lawyer Mykyta Chekman.

Background:

  • The court session took place after searches in Pavlo's house.

  • He was charged with suspicion under Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds), and Art. 436.2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

  • The Security Service of Ukraine also published recordings of Pavlo's phone conversations and sermons.

  • Pavlo Lebid has said in the courtroom that he was "against the aggression" but did not mention Russia as the perpetrator.

