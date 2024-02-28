Court sets new hearing in PENNCREST injunction matter

Feb. 28—A Crawford County Court of Common Pleas injunction hearing was canceled because the court first must decide if the person seeking the injunction has legal standing in the case.

Standing is the legal right or capacity of a party to bring an action or to appear in a court.

The injunction hearing to halt PENNCREST School District's purchase of nearly $400,000 in laptops and tablets was to be conducted Tuesday before President Judge John Spataro.

On Monday, however, the judge issued an order canceling the hearing.

The order also set a pretrial conference for March 13 solely on the issue whether Luigi DeFrancesco actually has standing in the case.

DeFrancesco, a former president of PENNCREST School Board, filed the injunction motion in county court in January.

He wants to stop PENNCREST's purchase of $390,737.50 worth of MacBook laptop computers and iPad tablets directly from Apple Inc. for the district's teachers that was done without formal bidding.

Pennsylvania law requires formal bidding on purchases of more than $22,500 by agencies "unless only a single contractor is capable of providing the supply," DeFrancesco said in his court filing.

The district's contract requires it to buy the products from Apple Inc.

Whether the purchase of laptops and tablets from Apple Inc. falls under the state's "single contractor" exception has been the focus of back-and-forth responses this month from the district's lawyer and DeFrancesco.

DeFrancesco, who is representing himself, wants PENNCREST to seek additional bids for the purchase, including non-Apple products.

In its answer to his injunction petition, the school district, through its attorney, has raised the issue of whether he has standing in the case.

DeFrancesco has countered that he has "clear standing" as a taxpayer.

