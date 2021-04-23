Court sets sentencing date for Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd

George Floyd Officer Trial (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Eight weeks after being convicted for the murder of George Floyd, ex-cop Derek Chauvin will return to court to learn how long he will remain behind bars.

Hennepin County District Court on Friday confirmed that sentencing by Judge Peter Cahill was set for 16 June at 1.30pm local time, according to online records.

While Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, he will only face sentencing for the most serious charge due to Minnesota statutes.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, but sentencing guidelines allow judges to sentence someone with no criminal record from 10 years and eight months to 15 years.

Prosecutors will seek a sentence above the guideline range due to aggravating factors.

Chauvin was taken away in handcuffs on Tuesday to await sentencing at the maximum-security prison, Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights.

He was separated from the general population "for his own safety". The Daily Mail reported that he was on "suicide watch", while The New York Times said he was spending 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.

TheTimes was first to report the 16 June sentencing date before it was confirmed by the court.

Mr Cahill, meanwhile, ruled on Friday that the identity of jurors would remain under seal for at least 180 days before he revisited the confidentially.

In Friday’s order, he said that the case remains of high public interest and the seal would "protect those jurors desiring to remain anonymous from unwanted publicity or harassment.”

That seal covers the list of prospective jurors, juror profiles, questionnaires and the original verdict form.

Jurors who wish to identify themselves and speak publicly, however, may do so voluntarily.

One alternate juror who lives in Brooklyn Center, the scene of unrest over the shooting of Daunte Wright, said in an interview with KARE11 that she had mixed feelings about being on the jury for fear of rioters coming to her house.

Story continues

“The reason, at that time, was I did not know what the outcome was going to be, so I felt like either way you are going to disappoint one group or the other,” she said.

“I did not want to go through rioting and destruction again and I was concerned about people coming to my house if they were not happy with the verdict.”

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

