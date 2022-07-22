Court shut down results in plea bargain in molestation case

Edward Closson, 50, benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic and the shut down of the criminal court system.

Two girls, ages 7 and 4 in May 2018, said the Coldwater man sexually assaulted them. Their grandmother did not believe them until she found the girl's underwear in Clossen's dresser. Closson admitted to molesting the children.

Child Protective Services investigated and Clossen was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two life felonies. Arrested in October 2019, he was in jail for 219 days as COVID-19 closed the court system.

Closson was released in May 2020 on a $50,000 recognizance bond.

As the courts reopened in June, prosecutor Zack Stempien prepared the case for trial. He found roadblocks to proceeding that forced him to offer a plea bargain.

"One was the victim is currently in treatment in the Detroit area. In talking to the family, they indicated it was going to do more harm to her by going through the trial," Stempien said.

For the other victim, that girl completely recanted her testimony. She denied anything had occurred with Closson even though Closson made vague admission to some molestation.

To assure Closson would be a registered sex offender, Stempien offered a plea bargain to attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct with no more jail time.

Closson accepted the plea offer rather than chance a trial with a potential life sentence if convicted. He will be under supervised probation for five years. Should he violate that probation, he can be sentenced to up to seven and half years in prison.

Stempien and his staff are working through the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 closedown.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: COVID-19 court close down results in plea bargain in molestation case