Hindu hardliner Yogi Adityanath, who is seeking re-election as chief minister of India's most populous state, touted his record on fighting crime and putting law and order above religion and caste in a rare interview with Western media. The 49-year-old monk from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been criticised in the past by opposition figures and the Muslim minority for a Hindu-first agenda that has inflamed communal tensions https://www.reuters.com/world/ahead-key-polls-indias-ruling-party-revives-hindu-muslim-dispute-2022-01-31. His state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) is home to 200 million people including a sizeable Muslim population, and elections starting on Feb. 10 are expected to return him to office for another five years.