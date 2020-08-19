Court sides with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in prostitution case appeal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Call it another major court victory for New England Patriots football team owner Robert Kraft over prosecutors in his massage parlor prostitution case.

Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled in favor of Kraft, who claimed that police unlawfully recorded him on secret surveillance cameras.

“This ruling protects the constitutional rights and civil liberties of all the men and women who were illegally spied on in this case,” Kraft’s legal team said in a statement. “More broadly, this ruling will further protect the civil liberties of all Americans, by helping prevent future 4th Amendment violations like those that occurred in this case.”

Unless Florida prosecutors seek another review or try their luck in a higher court, they are forbidden from using that key video evidence against the billionaire businessman, who is a part-time resident of Palm Beach.