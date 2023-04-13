Court spectator jailed for ‘laughing and pointing’ at the jury

Moynihan takes a selfie next to his car - Cavendish Press

A court spectator who was seen laughing at a jury from the public gallery during a major fraud trial has been jailed for contempt.

Construction worker Michael Moynihan, 31, pointed at the jurors and laughed with a friend at Chester Crown Court during a fraud trial involving a criminal gang that tried to steal £97 million through VAT repayment claims on false exports of textiles and mobile phones.

The incident occurred on March 27 when Moynihan had visited court because a friend was due to testify in another trial. He went into the public gallery to wait while Judge Steven Everett was finishing his summing up of 14 weeks of evidence.

Two of the jurors who saw Moynihan pointing at them were said to be “obviously affected’’ and were looking down at their feet as they filed in and out of the jury box.

Moynihan was asked to leave the courtroom by staff but he initially refused to go, and then declined to give his name. When asked to leave immediately by the judge, he said: “You ought to be patient.’’ He was subsequently arrested.

The 31-year-old was this week found guilty of contempt of court and jailed for 21 days.

‘The court has to send out a message’

Judge Everett said that if the jury members had asked themselves why he had been pointing and laughing at them it could have led to the fraud trial being abandoned.

The trial itself was part of criminal proceedings that had lasted for 10 years at a cost to the taxpayer of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The judge told Moynihan: “I found your behaviour threatening and arrogant. It was not just rude, it was way beyond that and what concerned me most was it was threatening to the jury. I see that they saw that.

“You pointed at the jury and laughed at them for reasons you may understand, but I had no idea why you behaved in that horrible way. Then having seen you put at risk this very lengthy and costly trial, when I asked you what it was about you refused to answer.”

He added: “Had you just been rude to me I would not be sending you to prison but there’s more to it. The court has to send out a message that if you behave like that you go to prison.’’

‘He knows it was wrong’

Kay Driver, Moynihan’s lawyer, said her client had been on painkillers that made him “too relaxed”.

She added: “He knows it was wrong but says he saw someone in the jury he thought he’d been to school with. He pointed them out to someone who was close to him.”

He then realised how that could be intimidating to a jury member and apologised, his lawyer said.

The fraud trial involved sock manufacturer Arif Patel, 55, of Preston, and his criminal gang. Alongside the false exports, they imported and sold counterfeit clothes that would have been worth at least £50 million, had they been genuine. The proceeds were used to buy property across Preston and London through offshore bank accounts.

Patel was found guilty of false accounting, conspiracy to cheat the public revenue, the onward sale of counterfeit clothing and money laundering. Mohamed Jaffar Ali, 58, of Dubai, was also found guilty of conspiracy to cheat the Revenue and money laundering.