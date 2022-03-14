Court still waiting for ruling on murder suspect Thomas Conner's insanity plea

Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault after two people were stabbed, one fatally, at an Ohio Turnpike plaza in October.

FREMONT — A Wisconsin man suspected of stabbing one man to death and seriously injuring another at an Ohio Turnpike oasis in October has completed part of his competency evaluation, but a ruling has yet to be made on the suspect's plea of not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI).

Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault in the Oct. 19 attack at the Erie Islands Service Plaza on the turnpike.

Conner initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, then changed his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity in November.

"The issue of his competency, ability to understand the process and help his attorney has been satisfied. The other half, the NGRI, is still pending," Sandusky County Prosecutor Beth Tischler said Monday.

Conner was shot by a Sandusky County sheriff's deputy after he refused to comply with orders after the stabbings and charged the officer in the plaza parking lot, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Evan Ely, the sheriff's deputy that shot Conner, has been cleared of any fault by the county prosecutor's office following an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Sandusky County Common Pleas Judge Jon Ickes ordered a second evaluation of Conner in January.

According to the Ohio Office of the Public Defender, a person is not guilty by reason of insanity relative to a charge of an offense only if the person proves, in the manner specified in Ohio Revised Code section 2901.05, that at the time of the commission of the offense, the person did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of the person's acts.

A criminal jury trial for Conner is still scheduled for March 29, but Tischler acknowledged last week that trial could be moved back to a later date.

