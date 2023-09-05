Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in scathing opinion

Zach Schonfeld
·2 min read
1

A three-judge panel struck down Alabama’s new congressional map on Tuesday, finding the GOP-led state fell short of complying with the Supreme Court’s recent directive.

The ruling paves the way for a court-appointed official to instead draw the lines for the 2024 election cycle.

“And we are struck by the extraordinary circumstance we face,” the judges wrote in a 196-page opinion.

“We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature — faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district — responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district,” they continued.

Alabama had submitted the new map after the Supreme Court in June blocked the state’s previous iteration in a 5-4 decision for likely violating the Voting Rights Act. Alabama’s map included one majority-Black district out of the state’s seven total districts, despite 27 percent of the state’s population being Black.

The Supreme Court’s decision affirmed a lower ruling that mandated the state draw new lines that “will need to include two districts in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”

The Republican-led legislature in a new version maintained Alabama’s one existing majority-Black district, though it decreased the Black voting-age population there by 5 percentage points.

But the map notably did not go as far to create a second majority-Black district, only increasing the percentage of Black voters in the 2nd Congressional District from 30 percent to 40 percent.

“We discern no basis in federal law to accept a map the State admits falls short of this required remedy,” the judges wrote.

DEVELOPING

