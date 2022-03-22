Court suspends Coshocton lawyer for having sex with client

COSHOCTON — A Coshocton-based attorney has been suspended for two years, with one year stayed, by the Ohio Supreme Court for having sex with a client and then lying about it to authorities.

In a per curiam opinion, the court stated Kevin C. Cox violated several rules governing the professional conduct of lawyers when he had sex with a woman he was representing during her divorce.

The court rejected Cox’s argument that he deserves only a public reprimand coupled with additional continuing legal education requirements for sending inappropriate text messages to his client.

The Tribune has left a message for Cox seeking comment.

Throughout the disciplinary proceedings, Cox denied having a physical sexual relationship with the woman. The court found “the evidence clearly and convincingly demonstrates” the attorney had a sexual relationship with his client, sent her sexually charged text messages and emails and lied about both aspects of the relationship.

A complaint was filed Dec. 3, 2020, against Cox with the Board of Professional Conduct of the Ohio Supreme Court. A video teleconference was held on the matter April 22 and 23, 2021. The board released its findings and sanction recommendations on Aug. 6, 2021. Punishment by the Ohio Supreme Court has been pending since that time.

The board of conduct panel in its findings stated that Cox's lack of candor during the disciplinary process was "particularly disturbing."

"Had he been forthright and contrite our conclusion and recommendation would have reflected his effort to honestly address the matter," the panel wrote. "Instead, we believe his response to the inquiry amounts to an effort at coverup and reveals a person not committed to correcting his behavior."

The panel said the woman's testimony, identified as V.W. in documents, was conveyed with a sense of forthrightness and candor and she came off more credible than Cox. This included her stating no feelings of bitterness or anger toward Cox and that she was concerned for what impact proceedings would have on his career.

Cox began practicing law in 2001 and was assigned the divorce case in question while working for the McCleery Law Firm in November 2017. He opened the Law Offices of Kevin C. Cox in 2020.

While Cox initially denied any sexual relationship and omitted any reference to text and email messages related to a letter of inquiry, he admitted to sending "wildly inappropriate" sexual messages durinng the hearing. The panel said Cox's response to the letter of inquiry and deposition was false or incomplete on several points.

"His testimony to the panel was not truthful on several matters of verifiable fact," the panel wrote. "At no time did he acknowledge the extent of his relationship with his client, nor acknowledge any inappropriate behavior that could not be independently verified."

The complaint states the two engaged in sexual intercourse on numerous occasions over several months. Court documents include text conversations and emails with at least one exchange featuring explicit sexual talk.

