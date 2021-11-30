Court system: Denial of restraining order against stalker boyfriend was 'reasonable'

Nov. 30—CONCORD — The New Hampshire Judicial Branch said Tuesday that a Hampton family court judge made a "reasonable application of current New Hampshire law" when she refused to issue a restraining order against a stalker who later shot and injured his ex-girlfriend at her workplace.

A high-level internal review of the judge's decision took place in the wake of media reports about the unsuccessful efforts of a 33-year-old woman to obtain a restraining order against Richard Lorman, 55, who shot her on Nov. 15 at her Salem, Mass., workplace and then killed himself.

"No one can dispute that the victim in this case was in extreme danger, and the system failed her when she courageously looked to the courts for help," said Lyn Schollett, executive director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, in a written statement.

A month before the shooting, Circuit Court Judge Polly Hall rejected the victim's petition for a restraining order. In her request for a protective order, the woman said Lorman engaged in intimidating and sexually violent behavior, loaded guns in front of her, hinted he could turn a muscle-for-hire man on her and told her, "I will make you pay" and "I am going to f--- up your whole life."

In a 40-page report on its review, an internal committee of the judiciary found that Hall had to rely on her memory when discussing the case, take her own notes during hearings about restraining orders, make quick decisions and rely on the demeanor of those before her.

"In light of this reality and considering the records as a whole, the committee found that the (judge)'s understanding of the facts was not unreasonable, even if other jurists or members of the committee may have reached different factual conclusions," the review read.

In her petition for a restraining order, the victim wrote that Lorman was "sexually violent and coercive" and used sex as a punishment. She described how he demanded alternative sex acts, covered her mouth and nose, hit her "private parts" and used "language of rape, slavery and control."

Story continues

But in an interview with the committee, the judge said that during testimony, she understood that the acts, while coercive and controlling, were legally consensual.

Schollett, who was named to a court system task force to further review domestic violence cases, said the findings of the Lorman review affirm that judges aren't using the plain language of written laws to make common-sense decisions in protective-order cases.

"Instead, judges in New Hampshire have essentially re-written the law and added requirements for victims to get relief that go far beyond what the legislature intended — requirements that show a fundamental misunderstanding of domestic violence," she said.

The committee listed seven recommendations, including updating the legal definition of abuse to include a broader understanding of intimate-partner violence, which includes intimidation, manipulation, degradation and other behaviors.

"Current law also does not appear to recognize how a pattern of seemingly non-violent or non-abusive behaviors may serve as a precursor to violence," the report read.

The review suggests that if the victim had sought a superior court civil restraining order or a stalking protective order rather than the route she selected — a domestic violence order of protection — she would have been successful.

Recent Supreme Court rulings have determined that a victim must show a "credible present threat" to obtain a domestic violence order of protection, the committee noted.

"The plaintiff must 'show more than a generalized fear for personal safety based upon past physical violence and more recent non-violent harassment to support a finding that a credible threat to her safety exists,'" the review reads, quoting a 2008 Supreme Court case.

The judiciary system also named 16 people to serve on a task force to review domestic violence cases.

Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi will chair the task force.

Members include judges, prosecutors, victim-witness advocates, criminal defense lawyers and representatives from the Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, the DOVE program and Haven NH.