Court task force on domestic violence to release findings on Tuesday

Mar. 4—The New Hampshire judiciary will release its examination into how it handles domestic violence on Tuesday morning, the court system said.

Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, who chaired a task force that examined court procedures and practice involving domestic violence, will present the findings at the Supreme Court building in Concord, the court system said.

The presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Last December, Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald created the 20-person task force after reports surfaced about a man who shot and injured an ex-girlfriend at her workplace and then killed himself.

A District Court judge had denied the woman's attempt for a restraining order, even though at one point the man loaded guns in front of her and told her "I will make you pay."

An internal review panel of the Judiciary said the judge had rendered a reasonable decision based on current law.

The task force includes members both inside and outside of the Judiciary. It was charged with reviewing existing court practice and procedure for domestic violence cases. And it examined resources needed to better support victims of domestic violence.