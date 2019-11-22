Court Temporarily Allows Mask Ban, RTHK Says: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s High Court said Friday the government would be allowed to reinstate a controversial law banning protesters from wearing face masks for seven days after earlier ruling it “unconstitutional,” Radio Television Hong Kong reported, citing the decision.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam imposed the mask ban last month by invoking colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than a half century, but the move was struck down by the court earlier this week. Police had agreed to temporarily stop enforcing the law, which prompted widespread protests when it was rolled out and was deliberately flouted by protesters who continued to wear masks to shield their identities from police.

China on Monday denounced the court’s initial ruling, raising the specter of a direct intervention in Hong Kong’s judicial system and saying it “seriously weakened” the power of the city’s chief executive. A spokesman for the legislative affairs commission of China’s Parliament said the National People’s Congress was the only body with the authority to interpret Hong Kong law -- a claim disputed by some in the financial hub, including the Hong Kong Bar Association.

It comes as Hong Kong prepares to hold a local election Sunday, with poll booths guarded by riot police after two weeks of violent unrest. The Asian financial hub has been gripped for five months by fierce protests sparked by proposed legislation that would have allowed extraditions to China.

Court rules on mask ban (6:20 p.m. )

The High Court of Hong Kong allowed the government to reinstate the mask ban for seven days after ruling it “unconstitutional” Monday, local outlet Radio Television Hong Kong reported, citing the court decision. It was originally rolled out to try and discourage masked protesters from attending increasingly violent rallies, but was largely ignored and criticized by political observers as unenforceable. The government had asked the court to temporarily suspend its ruling while the issue goes through the appeals process, the RTHK report said.

PolyU orders staff to stay away (2:15 p.m.)

As a days-long stand-off continued at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the school said it was extending a suspension of its facilities until Dec. 1. The university, which remains cordoned off after fiery clashes between riot cops and students who had barricades themselves inside, said the campus had been “extensively and severely vandalized” during the stand-off.

“Staff should stay away from the campus, and are expected to work from home as far as practicable,” the statement said.

Riot cops to guard poll booths (12:15 p.m.)

Police Commissioner Chris Tang said riot cops will guard polling booths on Sunday, but that their presence won’t scare people from voting. “Violence may deter people to vote, but by having sufficient police presence, we are there to ensure the safety of the voters,” he said.

