Court testimony appears to hamper Topeka child porn defendant's efforts to get evidence suppressed

Testimony given Thursday in federal court in Topeka appeared to hamper child pornography case defendant Gregory M. Seeley's efforts to suppress evidence seized in the case against him.

Steve Colbern — a former Hy-Vee store manager quoted in a court document as saying he saw Topeka police detective Justin Broxterman power on Seeley's phone, which would have amounted to an illegal search — gave contrasting testimony saying he couldn't recall what Broxterman did after Colbern gave him the phone.

Colbern suffered from brain cancer at the time and continues to have memory loss issues, he said at Thursday morning's suppression hearing in U.S. District Court.

Gregory Seeley faces child pornography charges linked to an image found on his cell phone after he left it last July at this Hy-Vee store at 2951 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

More: Child porn image was in plain sight on cell phone handed to Topeka police officer, prosecutor says

Broxterman also testified at Thursday's hearing, saying an image of a naked, underage girl was clearly and immediately displayed on the home screen of Seeley's phone when Colbern handed it to him July 1 at the Hy-Vee at 2951 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Seeley, 64, of Topeka, faces federal charges of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child involving the possession of child pornography and one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, court records show.

U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter presided over Thursday's hearing and took the case under advisement at the end of it. She was expected to issue a ruling later.

Detective says store manager unlocked phone

Seeley left his Motorola cellphone July 1 at a cashier's register after buying groceries at the store, where an employee tried to obtain his contact information by pressing the phone's "unlock" button, according to a motion filed in December by Nicholas David, an attorney representing Seeley.

After then seeing the phone's background image, store employees called police and powered off the phone while leaving it in manager Colbern's office, that motion said.

Story continues

Broxterman, a Topeka police detective serving with a federal task force, and another Topeka police officer came to the scene.

More: Topeka detective, store manager differ on who powered phone as evidence challenged in child porn case

David's motion filed in December said: "According to Broxterman, Colbern retrieved the phone, powered it on and showed Broxterman its contents. However, according to Colbern, he did nothing more than hand Broxterman the phone while it was turned off. Colbern reported that Broxterman then turned the phone on and began searching the phone in Colbern’s presence before ultimately seizing the phone."

Law enforcement officers during a subsequent search of Seeley's Topeka home seized "31 firearms, narcotics and paraphernalia," said a court document filed by Sara L. Walton, assistant U.S. Attorney for Kansas.

More: Man leaves cell phone at Topeka grocery store. Child pornography charges filed after photos of children found.

David's motion said legal precedent indicates evidence seized from a cell phone can't be used if police lacked a search warrant and first needed to press a button to access its contents.

David argued that all evidence police seized after searching Seeley's phone "must also be suppressed as fruits of the poisonous tree."

Contrasting testimony

But Broxterman testified Thursday that Colbern powered on the phone before handing it to him. Colbern said Thursday he didn't recall "the specifics" on the incident.

Colbern, who now serves as manager of perishables for a Hy-Vee in the Kansas City area, said he left his job managing Hy-Vee's Topeka store last July for health reasons related to brain cancer, for which he has undergone surgery.

He said he's "doing OK" now, except for daily headaches and anxiety.

Colbern said he was caught off-guard when an investigator working with Seeley's defense team made an unexpected visit to his Kansas City-area workplace last November and asked him questions about the case.

David asked Colbern on Thursday if he hadn't told the investigator that Broxterman opened Seeley's phone and unlocked it. Colbern replied that he didn't remember telling her that.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Defendant in Topeka child pornography case suffers potential setback