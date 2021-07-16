Court testimony exposes Wellpath's jail medication policies

Jul. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A motion hearing in district court turned contentious when a supervisor for a corporate health care provider under contract with Grand Traverse County's jail, was questioned under oath about the company's medication policies.

Wellpath supervisor Elaine Kaiser previously gave public comment at a county board meeting, though attorneys said the remote hearing Wednesday in 86th District Court was the first time a representative from the company — a defendant in dozens of federal lawsuits — was questioned under oath in a local court.

The Wednesday hearing was an attempt by a local defense attorney to compel the company to administer prescribed mental health medications to two men who are serving sentences in Grand Traverse County's jail.

"The court has pointed out the obvious — they are involved in a lawsuit — but they showed up at this hearing, I'm calling them as a witness, I'll let the court make the determination but I would like to take some testimony from Wellpath," said attorney Jesse Williams.

Wellpath is a $1.5 billion Nashville-based corporation that is contracted to provide heath care to more than 135,000 adult and juvenile patients in 352 county jails in 34 states, according to the company's website.

In Michigan, Wellpath has contracts with about 25 county jails, records filed in an ongoing federal lawsuit filed by a Detroit attorney and referenced by Williams, show.

On May 4, 2020, Matt Robb Liddle & Dubin, PC, sued Wellpath in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, on behalf of three clients who allege the company's policy is to, "cut patients with mental illness off their psychotropic medications first and ask questions later."

The hearing Wednesday in front of 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney combined emergency motions filed by Williams, on behalf of two clients incarcerated in the jail, Cyrus Patson and Austin Grant Phillips.

Story continues

Patson was sentenced July 7 to 180 days in jail held in abeyance by Judge Michael Stepka for attempted resisting and obstructing arrest and use of a controlled substance. He's lodged in the jail on bond issues and other charges, Williams said.

Phillips was sentenced July 8 to 30 days in jail by Cooney on domestic violence and attempted fleeing and eluding convictions.

Each waived their HIPPA rights, allowing their medical histories and doctor-recommended treatment regimens to be discussed in open court.

Records show both were prescribed medications to treat mental health disorders and that a judge signed a sentencing order or stated in a court proceeding the men should be provided their medication while incarcerated.

When that didn't happen, Williams asked the court to either enforce the orders or release his clients on bond to the care of a transitional residential facility where they could receive their prescribed medication.

Cooney, who was the first at the hearing to question Kaiser, said the supervisory nurse for Wellpath attended the hearing not as a subpoenaed witness but rather at his request.

"Can you tell us why you did not allow Mr. Phillips to take the Vyvanse medication?" Cooney said. "Why your company would not have?"

"In jail facilities it is a considered a stimulant," Kaiser said. "So unless they are going to their jobs, or they are in school, or they are trustees, there is no need to provide that medication at that time."

"Mr. Williams is concerned and Dr. Kavadella is concerned, that if he's off the Vyvanse he might be more likely to commit offenses," Cooney said. "Including offenses in the jail. Is that a concern of Wellpath's?"

Melpomeni G. Kavadella is a Traverse City psychiatrist in private practice and a member of Michigan State University's faculty who was present for the entirety of the nearly two-hour hearing. Records show she prescribed Vyvanse to treat Phillip's diagnosed attention deficit disorder.

"We have talked to him consistently to see how he feels," Kaiser told the judge. "To see how he's doing, if he's having any situations and he has assured us that the medications we are providing for him are adequate for him at this time."

Phillips, who was seated in a small room the jail provides for those incarcerated to attend remote hearings, looked directly at the camera and shook his head no.

Williams objected and Kaiser acknowledged her answer relied on notes taken by medical staff employed by Wellpath who worked in the jail, and not on personal experience treating Phillips.

"I realize an inmate could cheat medications, so to speak," Cooney continued, "but why can't someone from the jail observe that person consume the drug?"

Kaiser said the company had tried that tact "many, many times in many, many jails" and had found inmates were still able to hoard medication and sell it to other inmates or give it to other inmates in response to threats.

Kaiser again said Phillips assured jail medical staff he was "doing quite well" and again Phillips shook his head no, then put his head in his hands and looked at the floor.

"Your honor, I'm going to object," Williams said. "Mr. Phillips, who's the inmate that she keeps referring to in a derogatory manner, is telling you no. He's shaking his head no. This never happened. He's right here. She's literally, in my opinion, making something up right now."

Under questioning by Williams, Kaiser said there was no prescribed medication that Wellpath would refuse to administer and that medical needs of incarcerated patients were addressed individually. Later, however, she said stimulants, benzenoids and suboxone — used to treat depression, anxiety and opioid use disorder — were "not provided in the jail."

Kaiser said she could not answer a question on how many times Phillips had been seen by medical staff in the jail, or who had stated on his medical chart that Phillips was doing well without his medication.

A Wellpath-contracted psychiatrist works in the jail two hours per week, Kaiser said, to treat patients most in need of mental health services or who are in crisis.

"When did the psychiatrist first see my client?" Williams said.

"I don't have any idea," Kaiser said.

"Ms. Kaiser do you have any record that shows whether he was evaluated?" Cooney said.

"I'm not going to answer that," Kaiser said.

"I'm going to order that you answer that question," Cooney said. "We've gone this far down the line and I can't think of any right you would have not to answer that question."

Kaiser said while she'd reviewed Phillips' records, she did not have the records in front of her and could not remember whether Phillips had been seen by the psychiatrist.

"Who made the medical decision to discontinue his medication?" Williams said.

"That would have been at the call of the physician," Kaiser said.

"Which physician?" Williams asked.

"The MD," Kaiser said.

"Who?" Williams said.

"Dr. Kuenker," Kaiser said, of the physician under contract with Wellpath to see patients in the jail one hour per week.

Ann Kuenker is also listed as a staff physician for the Skin & Laser Clinic, with offices in Traverse City, Elk Rapids and Petoskey, specializing in weight loss and medical and aesthetic skin procedures.

Family members of those incarcerated or previously incarcerated in Grand Traverse County's jail, along with criminal defense attorneys, social workers, substance abuse treatment counselors, civil rights advocates and some area physicians and psychiatrists, have long questioned the ethics of Wellpath's policies regarding prescription medication.

Assistant Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Kit Tholen argued against granting the emergency motions, stating in court filings there had been no mistakes in either initial sentencing.

"Wellpath is reviewing his medical situation and has simply reached a different conclusion about his medical needs — particularly his medical needs when in his current environment," Tholen stated in a response filed in the Phillips case.

On Wednesday, Cooney ruled against the emergency motion filed in Patson's case, stating he did not have the authority to enforce jail policies. If Williams found Wellpath's policies cruel and unusual, he had the option of filing civil litigation, Cooney said.

Records show between 2014 and 2018, more than 50 federal lawsuits were filed against Wellpath, according to Prison Legal News. In a statement posted on its website, Wellpath said it did not comment about litigation but said citing the number of lawsuits filed did not provide an accurate measurement of the quality of care delivered to patients.

Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Barsheff said Wellpath's $637,803 contract runs through Feb. 28. Earlier this year Barsheff did not renew a mental health services contract with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and instead will soon put a more tailored contract out to bid, he said.

As to the Phillips case, Cooney said prior to ruling on that motion, he wanted to examine notes made by the jail nursing staff.

Williams, who has represented family members of people who have died by suicide in the jail, expressed frustration over the judge's decision in the Patson case.

"There are going to be more deaths by suicide and more recidivism because of the decisions being made by people in charge," Williams said Thursday.

"Now that the district court judges both know that people who have mental health problems are not going to get their medications, it will be interesting to see how they structure sentences for mentally ill people," he said.