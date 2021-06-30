Court tosses attempted murder case

Jun. 29—ALBIA — A judge has tossed the case against a man accused by police of attempted murder because prosecutors missed speedy trial deadlines.

Judge Joel Yates filed a ruling on Monday that dismissed charges against Joshua James Burk, 45, of Lovilia, and ordered he be released from custody.

Burk was facing charges of attempted murder, eluding, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while barred in relation to an incident reported on Dec. 6, 2020, in Albia.

Yates ruled that Monroe County Attorney John Pabst failed to meet the state's deadlines when it comes to a defendant's right to a speedy trial. That right, Yates said, is a fundamental one guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Iowa Constitution.

While the indictment was filed on Feb. 5, 2021, and Burk did not demand a speedy trial until April 28, 2021, Yates wrote it should be "presumed under our law that defendants retain their constitutional rights unless an intentional relinquishment or abandonment of that right is shown."

Per Iowa's court rules, prosecutors must file an indictment within 45 days of an arrest, and a trial must be held within 90 days of the indictment being filed. If those timelines are missed without good cause, the rule requires the dismissal of the charges.

In court filings, Pabst argued the state had good cause because of multiple changes of Burk's defense attorneys. Yates didn't agree.

"The court is unpersuaded by these arguments because the running of the 90 days is triggered by the filing of the indictment or information," Yates wrote in his decision.

Burk had been in jail on a $750,000 cash bond since his arrest on Dec. 22, 2020.

The Albia Police Department had accused Burk of intentionally striking another man with his vehicle, then fleeing the scene and leading officers on a pursuit.

Burk was initially represented by attorney Steven Goodlow, who eventually withdrew citing time concerns with his client's defense. The court attempted to appoint two other attorneys who declined for various reasons. James Underwood ultimately filed an appearance and began representing Burk on June 14, 2021.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Pabst said he felt the judge's ruling was an accurate account of the facts of the case and didn't have further comment.

