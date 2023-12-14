Court tosses Hunterdon man’s conviction for violating Murphy’s pandemic stay-at-home order

A state appellate court has overturned the municipal court convictions of a Hunterdon County man for violating Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order during the pandemic for walking on highways holding posters with political messages.

Albert French, 36, of Milford, was found guilty in Clinton Township Municipal Court of violating the executive order that required residents to stay home during the pandemic.

He was also found guilty of walking the wrong way on a road. Under state law, when there are no sidewalks or paths available, "pedestrians shall, when practicable, walk only on the extreme left side of the road or its shoulder and face approaching traffic."

On March 21, 2020, Murphy issued Executive Order 107 that New Jersey residents should remain at home unless they are essential workers going to and from work, engaging in outdoor activities with family members or romantic partners while maintaining social distance or leaving home for an educational, religious or political reason.

Two weeks later on April 7, 2020, a Clinton Township police officer parked in the median of Route 22 saw French walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway carrying a poster, court papers say. The sign phonetically misspelled a curse word.

As he called the Hunterdon County's Prosecutor's Office to discuss whether it was a violation of the executive order, the officer saw French "grab his genitalia from outside his clothing" and "shake his genitalia in an up and downward motion" toward motorists and then the officer, court papers say.

The officer then saw French make an obscene gesture with his hand toward drivers, according to court papers.

The officer then decided to take French into custody for violating the executive order and disorderly conduct.

French, whom the officers said was irate and emotional, maintained he was an essential worker, but the officer did not believe him.

The officer testified in municipal court that he did not ask French if he was protesting. The officer also testified that if French had not raised the poster, he would have just asked him whether he was okay and where he was going.

The municipal court judge ruled that regardless of whether French's poster was political, he should not have been on the roadway under the terms of the executive order.

French's conviction on the disorderly conduct charge was overturned later in Superior Court.

A month later on May 6, 2020, another Clinton Township officer responded to a report of a man walking on Route 31 with a sign.

When the officer approached French, whom he knew from previous encounters, French began yelling he was an essential worker. As the officer attempted to ask questions, French continued to yell that he was an essential worker and had the right to protest, court papers say.

Documents show that French was working at Rita's Italian Ice.

The poster French was carrying had the same misspelling of the curse word, "#THIN Blue" and "Slow Down Police Ahead."

After two more officers came to the scene, French was told he could leave. He walked away backwards to the officers and made an obscene gesture with his hand. He then turned around and, according to the first officer, was walking with the flow of traffic, instead of facing traffic.

The municipal court judge found French guilty of violating the executive order and walking the wrong way on a road. The judge ruled that French had not presented evidence to support his argument he was returning from work at the time he came in contact with police.

French appealed his convictions, arguing that he did not violate the executive order because he was walking, traveling home from work and participating in political speech.

When a Superior Court judge upheld those convictions, French took his case to the Appellate Division which, in a 25-page decision, ruled that French "was protesting by holding up posterboards expressing speech for motorists to see."

That action, the court ruled, constituted political activity and was exempt from the executive order.

The appellate court based its ruling on a June 17, 2020, memo from the state Attorney General's Office directing local prosecutors to dismiss charges for violating the executive order "to ensure that all outdoor political activities and outdoor worship services receive uniform treatment."

The court also wrote that French's behavior toward the police officers "was inextricably intertwined with his outdoor political activity."

The appellate court, however, upheld French's conviction for walking the wrong way on a road.

