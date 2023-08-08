Court:Transcriptof Jennifer Dulos divorce hearing held days before she vanished to remain sealed

Aug. 7—But the state Supreme Court affirmed a lower court's dismissal of his writ of mandamus, seeking to force a Stamford Superior Court reporter to provide him with a copy, calling his claim an "impermissible collateral attack on a sealing order issued by a different court in a different action involving different parties."

Schoenhorn said Monday that the ruling will not affect his client's defense.

"When it comes down to it, I do have other ways to get the transcripts if I need them," Schoenhorn said in a statement. "I still believe that the illegal withholding of court transcripts without a public hearing, right to object and a finding of good cause that outweighed the public's right to attend court proceedings was unconstitutional. I brought this civil action on my own behalf as a matter of principle. I guess the court is not as concerned as I remain about secret proceedings held behind closed doors without a good cause finding."

Troconis was living with Fotis Dulos in his Farmington home in May 2019 as he and his estranged wife were embroiled in a two-year divorce and custody battle.

The divorce hearing centered on testimony from a psychological evaluation conducted by Dr. Stephen Herman on the Dulos family during their custody battle, which had resulted in Fotis Dulos only allowed to see his five children during supervised visits.

The hearing was held on May 14 and May 17, 2019, just days before Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019. The report has been sealed since the hearing, which was not completed because Herman refused to continue his testimony.

Schoenhorn filed a civil writ in April 2021, compelling Melanie Moss, a court reporter for the Stamford Judicial District, to provide the transcript after she denied his request on the grounds the hearing was closed to the public and sealed. Schoenhorn has since received the Herman report, but has pressed forward as a private citizen with the writ after a trial court denied him access to the transcript on the grounds the hearing was sealed by the family court and his client was not involved in the proceeding.

Story continues

Schoenhorn has argued that the family court judge did not take the proper steps, including notifying the public that the court proceeding would be closed, so he feels the transcript should be unsealed.

The state Supreme Court agreed to take the case on appeal in 2022. In the ruling written by Justice Joan K. Alexander, the court pointed out the trial court that dismissed Schoehorn's writ had no "continuing jurisdiction over the marital dissolution action and no custody or control over the sealed transcripts" and "no authority to overturn the family court's dealing order."

Fotis Dulos died on Jan. 30, 2020 after a suicide attempt at his Farmington home while facing murder, kidnapping and other charges in the case. Police said they believed Fotis Dulos attacked his estranged wife in the garage of her home on May 24, 2019. Jennifer Dulos' remains have never been found, but she has been presumed dead by police and her family.

Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend and former attorney for Fotis Dulos, have each pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Troconis has also pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. They are both free on bond.

—

Union distributes flyers warning of Metro-North strike

—

Meriden hospital announces $8.4 million expansion plan