Court upholds $75K in fines against Alex Jones for missing Sandy Hook deposition

An appeals court in Connecticut on Friday upheld $75,000 in fines against Alex Jones for missing a deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by families of the victims in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

The notorious conspiracy theorist failed to appear for a scheduled deposition early last year to face questions related to false allegations he made when claiming the massacre — which left 26 people dead, including 20 kids — was a hoax.

Jones, who owns the far-right online outlet Infowars, was fined $75,000 in March 2022 for defying court orders to attend the deposition, claiming he was dealing with health issues at the time.

But even though Jones submitted doctors’ letters to back up his claim, he continued to appear on his “Infowars” show every day that same week. A trial court later ruled there was no evidence that his health forced him to miss the deposition.

Jones eventually did appear for a deposition the following month and received a refund of the fine he had paid.

On Friday, however, the Connecticut Appellate Court upheld the original decision.

“We agree with the trial court that the undisputed fact that the defendant chose to host a live radio broadcast from his studio … significantly undercuts his claim that he was too ill to attend the deposition,” Judge José Suarez wrote in the 3-0 ruling. “The defendant’s failure to attend his deposition … was willful.”

It’s unclear if Jones plans to appeal the decision to the Connecticut Supreme Court. However, his lawyer, Norm Pattis, previously argued that trial court Judge Barbara Bellis’ decision to find him in contempt of court was “manifestly unjust” as she disregarded statements from Jones’ doctors.

For years, Jones claimed the 2012 massacre in Newton, Conn. was a hoax staged by gun control advocates. In August 2022, he eventually admitted the deadly shooting was “100% real.”

After losing multiple lawsuits filed by families of the victims, the alt-right radio host now owes them nearly $1.5 billion in damages.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late last year, citing debts that include the money he was ordered to pay the Sandy Hook families. But his bankruptcy proposal still allowed him to earn an annual salary of $520,000.

In October of this year, a Texas judge ruled he could not use Chapter 11 protections to avoid paying the families.

With News Wire Services