Court upholds 8-year prison sentence for actress Amy Locane in fatal 2010 DWI crash

SOMERVILLE - A state appellate court has upheld the eight-year prison sentence for actress Amy Locane, who was convicted of vehicular homicide in a drunken driving crash in Montgomery in 2010.

On Sept. 17, 2020, Locane was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Angela Boto eight years in prison with a minimum mandatory sentence of six years, 9 months and 22 days. However, she received credit for the two years and four months she initially served from Feb. 14, 2013 to June 12, 2015.

Her new eligible for parole date is Dec, 20, 2024, one day after her 53rd birthday.

In its ruling, the court ruled that "a reasonable person would more likely conclude that (Locane) received a just and fair sentence, one which fit the crime."

