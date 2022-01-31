Court upholds Blackford County father's sentence in children's deaths

Robert Cook

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Blackford County man who caused an October 2020 crash that killed his two children has failed in his bid to win a sentence reduction.

Robert W. Cook, 38, was sentenced to 29 years in prison last May after he pleaded guilty to five of the 15 charges pending against him, including two counts each of causing death when driving with a controlled substance in system and a single charge of dealing in a narcotic drug.

Authorities said Cook had ingested meth, Vicodin and marijuana before he "swerved (his pickup truck) head-on into a tractor trailer" when traveling on Ind. 18 east of Ind. 3.

The crash killed Justus Wayne Cook, 6, and Raelynn Michelle Cook, 5, who had lived in Muncie with their mother.

In his appeal, Cook maintained his sentence was too harsh "in light of the nature of his offense and his character," and also said Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade should have listed the Montpelier man's "remorse" as a mitigating factor.

At the sentencing hearing, Bade found Cook had "displayed little remorse during the course of the proceedings, despite causing the deaths of his children," the Indiana Court of Appeals wrote this month in its 3-0 decision rejecting the appeal.

The Blackford County judge told Cook he had not observed "one ounce of emotion from you" during the court proceedings.

The judge also said Cook had "showed more emotion during your initial interview with the officer in the hospital over the fact that you had just spent $140 on (the victims') Halloween costumes."

Cook — incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City — has a projected release date in November 2043, according to a state Department of Correction website.

