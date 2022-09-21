Court upholds conviction in attack on police dog

Sep. 21—ARCHDALE — A Randolph County man's conviction on a charge of trying to seriously injure an Archdale Police Department dog was upheld Tuesday by the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Jackie Alan Pierce appealed his 2021 conviction on a charge of willfully attempting to cause serious harm to a law enforcement agency animal, arguing that the trial judge should have instructed the jury to consider whether he was acting in self-defense and should have allowed the jury to consider convicting him on a less serious charge.

According to the account included in the appellate court's opinion, Pierce's charge stemmed from an incident on Sept. 8, 2018, when the Archdale Police Department was called by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office to help deputies with someone who was armed with a knife and handgun and was threatening to hurt himself.

The Archdale police were met in the front yard of the house by Pierce's brother, who told them that Pierce was drunk and had locked himself inside his bedroom.

The officers tried talking to Pierce through his bedroom door, as they had on a previous call to Pierce's home, but he told the officers that they would have to kill him if they came in, and his statements grew more aggressive.

The officers told Pierce they would send in a police dog, Storm, if he did not cooperate, and Pierce replied that he would kill the dog.

Storm's handler kicked in the bedroom door to find Pierce holding a knife in one hand and a makeshift spear — a knife attached to a level — in the other. Pierce thrust the spear toward Storm at least five times, then lowered the level to try to cut himself with the knife held in his other hand.

Storm's handler instructed the dog to bite Pierce, and Pierce dropped the spear and raised his knife as the dog came at him. Storm bit him in the elbow of that arm, causing him to drop the knife, and officers took Pierce into custody.

In appealing his April 2021 conviction, Pierce argued that he wielded the spear in a defensive attempt to "keep the dog at bay" and not in a more aggressive manner to attack the dog, but the court rejected the argument.

"That the evidence shows Defendant took a more defensive stance in his confrontation with Storm does not negate the other uncontested evidence showing Defendant intended Storm deadly harm," the court wrote.

State law also does not allow someone to argue he was acting in self-defense when the defensive actions were taken against law enforcement officers acting in the performance of their official duties, the court wrote.