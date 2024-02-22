Court upholds conviction of 'sovereign citizen'

Feb. 21—A Thomasville man previously found in contempt of court twice for his tactics in delaying his trial on a felony charge of fleeing an officer has lost his appeal of his conviction.

Mose Coleman Jones, 34, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, but the case did not come to trial for over two years while Jones employed "sovereign citizen" arguments, saying that the court had no jurisdiction over him. In November 2022 he was convicted of felony fleeing to elude arrest and was sentenced to five to 15 months in prison.

According to court records cited by the N.C. Court of Appeals:

On Sept. 1, 2020, Thomasville Police Department Officer Ryan Amos was on patrol when he saw Jones on a motorcycle without a license plate on James Avenue. Amos activated his lights and siren, but instead of stopping Jones motioned with his hand for Amos to pass him.

After Amos stayed behind Jones with his lights and siren still activated, Jones pulled into the other lane and slowed down. Amos rolled his window down and told Jones to pull over, but Jones repeatedly asserted his "right of a traveler" and claimed he was not required to display a license plate.

Jones stopped at a stop sign, and Amos started to get out of his patrol car, but Jones drove off. Amos and another officer chased Jones, who went into the opposite lane of travel and drove through a residential property on Pineywood Road.

The second officer came near Jones, got out of his vehicle and tried to restrain Jones around his head and neck, but Jones accelerated away, knocking the officer to the ground.

Soon after, Jones took a right turn at too great a speed, lost control and flipped the motorcycle. Following a struggle, officers handcuffed him.

Jones, who acted as his own lawyer at trial, argued on appeal that the trial judge improperly found that he had waived or forfeited his right to have a lawyer and also improperly allowed Amos to testify as an expert on sovereign citizens.

The Court of Appeals disagreed.

"Defendant engaged in serious delaying tactics to stall the trial for over two years. Defendant was twice found by the court to be in direct criminal contempt. Defendant continued to frivolously challenge the trial court's jurisdiction over him. Defendant's conduct attempted to delay, disrupt, and obstruct the proceedings. In addition to a waiver, Defendant forfeited his right to counsel," the court wrote.

Amos had testified at the trial on what a "sovereign citizen" is, saying: "Brief description is they kind of believe laws don't apply to them. They have an idea that there's another set of laws out there they can abide by."

The appeals court said that Jones did not object to the testimony at trial, but even if the trial judge erred in allowing the testimony, Jones failed to show that it had a probable impact on the jury's verdict.