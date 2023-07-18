Court upholds legality of search that led to drug charges

Jul. 18—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A warrantless search of a car that led to an Archdale man being charged in 2018 with trafficking methamphetamine was legal, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Oeun San, 40, originally faced 13 charges stemming from four arrests in 2018 and 2019, including the May 15, 2018, traffic stop that was central to Tuesday's ruling. All of the other charges came after that traffic stop.

On that day, a Randolph County Sheriff's Office narcotics detective received a tip that San had a large amount of meth, and he began looking for San, according to the court records cited by the appeals court. The detective found San and a woman in a Ford Edge SUV in Asheboro.

The woman, who was driving the Ford, crossed a double-yellow line on U.S. 311, and the detective instructed a deputy to pull the car over for the traffic violation.

While that deputy was talking to the woman about the warning ticket he was going to give her, two more narcotics detectives walked around the Ford with a drug-sniffing dog, which alerted at the front of the passenger side door, where San sat, to the possible presence of drugs.

After a search of the vehicle, San was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine by possession, conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine by transportation, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine.

San's house was searched the following day, resulting in more charges, and San also was arrested twice in October 2019.

San's attorney filed a motion to suppress evidence from the searches of the Ford and San's house, arguing that both searches were unconstitutional.

At the outset of the hearing on the motion in July 2021, prosecutors announced they agreed to the suppression of evidence seized from San's house but not from the traffic stop.

San's attorney contended the traffic stop was impermissibly prolonged beyond the mission of the traffic stop without reasonable suspicion or consent in order to give the dog time to circle the vehicle. The trial judge disagreed, finding from testimony that the dog was working while the deputy was talking to the woman about the warning ticket.

San pleaded guilty in January 2022 trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and sale and delivery of meth but appealed the judge's ruling on suppression of evidence.

However, the Court of Appeals upheld the trial judge's ruling.

"The trial court's findings demonstrate the dog-sniff was undertaken prior to the completion of the mission of the traffic stop," the court wrote.

San is serving 70 to 93 months in prison, with a projected release date of Nov. 30, 2027.