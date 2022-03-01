Court upholds life prison sentence for Montegut man convicted in beating

A court has tossed out the appeal of a Montegut man serving life in prison after being convicted in a brutal beating three years ago.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge upheld the habitual offender conviction and life sentence for Donald Dardar Jr., 41.

Dardar, who has a lengthy criminal history, was ruled as a repeat offender during a hearing Jan. 15, 2020, and was sentenced to life in prison.

His rap sheet includes convictions for burglary in 1999 and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2001. Dardar was also convicted of simple burglary in 2004 and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Dardar’s most recent conviction on Jan. 15, 2020, resulted from a fight that left another man severely injured, authorities said. After getting jealous of the victim for talking to his now late wife at a bar, the defendant followed him home and started a fight.

Dardar grabbed a chunk of concrete out of the back of a truck and threw it at the victim, striking him in the head. The victim suffered severe brain trauma that left him unable to walk and limited the function of his arms, prosecutors said.

Donald Dardar Jr.

The victim, in his early 30s, will likely live out the rest of his life in a nursing home, prosecutors said.

Dardar argues in his appeal that the evidence was insufficient to prove that he had the specific intent to “cause serious bodily harm” and that he acted in self-defense.

He also contends the court should have granted his request for a mistrial after a witness brought up his unrelated crimes during cross-examination.

In a ruling handed down Friday, the appeals court rejected Dardar’s arguments.

“A rational juror could have reasonably concluded the defendant had abandoned the role of defender and taken on the role of aggressor at the time of the incident and, as such, was not entitled to claim justifiable use of force or violence in defense,” the court said. “Additionally, the defendant’s act of leaving the scene of the incident and failing to report it are inconsistent with a theory of self-defense. Accordingly, in reviewing the evidence, we cannot say that the jury’s determination was irrational under the facts and circumstances presented to them.”

The appeals court added that the trial judge did not make an error when he denied Dardar’s request for a mistrial because the witness’s statements about the unrelated crime were “spontaneous” and “did not make it impossible for the defendant to obtain a fair trial.”

Dardar is currently incarcerated in the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

