Court upholds man's rape conviction

May 4—ARCHDALE — A state appellate court has upheld an Archdale man's conviction on a charge accusing him of having sex with a girl multiple times starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Stamey Jason Darr, 39, formerly of Darr Road Extension, was convicted in February 2021 of statutory rape and was sentenced to 20 to 29 years in prison. He was acquitted on a charge of forcible rape.

Darr's attorney argued on appeal that all charges should have been dismissed because his questioning by investigators was not ended after he said he wanted an attorney and because the girl he was accused of having sex with testified to it happening on different dates than were listed in Darr's indictment.

The N.C. Court of Appeals rejected both arguments.

The court noted that the record showed that when initially questioned by Randolph County Sheriff's Office detectives, Darr admitted having sex with the girl multiple times starting in 2017, when she was still 15, the age specified in the state law defining statutory rape.

After that confession, Darr was arrested and read his rights. Darr told the detectives, "I'll talk to you but I want a lawyer with it and I don't have the money for one," but when the detectives asked questions about what he meant, he agreed to keep talking.

For instance, when one detective said, "Well, the court is going to appoint an attorney to represent you, but just to be clear, you want to talk to us right now?" Darr answered, "I mean, yeah," and he signed a waiver of counsel.

"In the factual context of this case, a reasonable police officer would not understand Defendant's statement as an unambiguous request for counsel during interrogation," the court wrote.

Regarding the variance between the girl's testimony and the dates listed in Darr's indictment, the court said such differences don't matter.

"Particularly in cases involving the sexual abuse of children, courts are lenient concerning differences between dates alleged in the indictment and dates proven at trial," the court wrote. "Variance between the date on the indictment and victim's testimony is not enough to justify a motion to dismiss."