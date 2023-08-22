The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld a manslaughter conviction of a 43-year-old Montgomery man.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the court affirmed the conviction of Willie Lee Addison III, who was convicted by the Montgomery County Circuit Court on June 9, 2022.

Addison killed Broderick Shields on Jan. 15, 2017. Shields drove his vehicle down Fifth Street and accidentally blocked Addison's mailbox. Addison threw two bricks through the van's windows. One struck Shields, who died 15 days later from a severe blow to the head. Addison was initially charged with murder but was convicted by a Montgomery County jury of manslaughter.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office prosecuted this case. The judge sentenced Addison to life in prison. Addison appealed the decision.

More: Pike Road Lockdown Pike Road High School students dismissed early following lockdown

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Court upholds Montgomery man's manslaughter conviction