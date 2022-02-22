Court upholds Moonda conviction

CINCINNATI — A federal court has upheld the federal conviction of a Mercer County woman who persuaded her Center Township boyfriend to kill her husband in a 2005 murder-for-hire scheme.

Donna Moonda, 50, formerly of Hermitage, was sentenced in September 2007 to life in prison for her murder-for-hire conviction, and 360 months in prison, followed by five years’ supervised release, for her convictions on interstate stalking resulting in death and two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death.

Moonda’s attorneys appealed the convictions to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Cincinnati, saying that there wasn’t enough evidence to support the guilty verdicts and that U.S. District Judge David Dowd erred by refusing a jury view of the crime scene during Moonda’s trial in Akron, Ohio.

Moonda was having an affair with Damian Bradford, 28, whom she met during drug rehabilitation meetings while married to Dr. Gulam Moonda.

Donna Moonda promised Bradford half of her inheritance, between $3 million and $6 million, if he would kill Gulam Moonda, an act carried out in what was staged to look like a random robbery along the Ohio Turnpike on May 13, 2005.

Donna Moonda had agreed to deny Bradford’s involvement in the shooting, according to court testimony, but then she refused to testify in his trial, so he cut a deal with prosecutors. In exchange for a 17-year sentence on guilty pleas to interstate stalking and using a firearm during a crime of violence, Bradford testified against Moonda.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, federal judges ruled that there was “more than enough evidence,” including Bradford’s testimony, for a jury to conclude that Donna Moonda plotted her husband’s killing.

Also, the judges wrote that adequate evidence was presented to the jury to give an accurate picture of the crime scene at the time of the shooting.

Bradford remains in custody in a medium-security prison in upstate New York. Moonda is incarcerated in Connecticut.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Court upholds Moonda conviction