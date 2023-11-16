Court upholds Muncie man's murder, robbery convictions

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Muncie man's murder and robbery convictions.

D'Ante N. Davis, now 25, was sentenced to 107 years in prison in February after a Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury found him guilty of those two crimes, along with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Muncie police on July 22, 2021, were at the scene of a man's shooting death in the Canterbury Townhomes complex on the city's west side.

Davis had been accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old James Braydon "J.B." King III during a robbery at the Canterbury Townhomes complex, on Muncie's west side, on July 22, 2021.

Testimony at his January trial indicated a co-defendant sent Davis a video that showed King in an acquaintance's apartment, counting thousands of dollars after selling a large amount of marijuana.

Prosecutors Zach Craig and Andrew Ramirez said Davis — armed with an assault rifle that would be fired 29 times — and another man with a gun then entered the apartment and opened fire.

At the sentencing hearing, then-Judge Linda Ralu Wolf called Davis a "selfish, greedy and extremely violent person." and noted the victim had 11 gunshots wounds, three of which would have proved fatal.

In an appeal, Davis contended evidence presented at his trial — including a statement he gave to police — should not have been shown to jurors.

In a 3-0 ruling upholding the Muncie man's convictions, Judge L. Mark Bailey noted that during his statement to police — in which he maintained his innocence — Davis had made a reference to consulting with an attorney "using a future tense," but then continued to "engage in conversation with an officer."

The judge wrote that "one eyewitness and two ourruence witnesses directly implicated Davis in King's murder.

"Davis has not persuaded us that he was denied a fair trial," he concluded.

The Muncie man, incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, has a projected release date in March 2102, when he would be 103.

