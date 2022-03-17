Court upholds official oppression convictions of former Llano police chief

The state's highest criminal court on Wednesday upheld the official oppression convictions of a former Llano police chief who had arrested a man for public intoxication inside his home without a warrant.

In a 6-3 ruling, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals said jurors had heard enough evidence to convict then-Chief Kevin Ratliff of knowingly making an illegal arrest when he apprehended Llano resident Cory Nutt in 2017.

"We conclude that a rational jury could find, beyond a reasonable doubt, that (Ratliff) subjected Cory Nutt to an arrest that he knew was unlawful and intentionally subjected Cory Nutt to mistreatment, knowing that his actions were unlawful, by criminally trespassing in Nutt’s home," the court said in an opinion written by Judge Jesse McClure III.

However, the appeals court tossed out Ratliff's conviction for tampering with a government record, ruling that his approval of an arrest report — which omitted key information, including the fact that Ratliff entered Nutt's home to make the arrest — did not meet the legal definition of tampering.

Ratliff had been convicted of two counts of official oppression and one count of tampering and sentenced to six months in jail on each charge — with the sentences to run concurrently but with the jail time suspended if he completed probation after one year. Wednesday's ruling means the sentence still stands for the oppression convictions.

The incident with Nutt began when one of his neighbors, Llano police officer Grant Harden, left in his personal car to help other officers on a domestic disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. When Nutt yelled at him to slow down, Harden backed up and, after an argument, directed Nutt to go inside his home because he appeared to be intoxicated, court records show.

Harden returned about 23 minutes later and called for backup, saying he planned to arrest Nutt for public intoxication. Two officers and Ratliff responded, but Nutt refused to let police enter and repeatedly rejected their demands to step outside his home.

According to body-worn camera footage, Ratliff walked up the steps, stepped inside the doorway, moved behind Nutt and directed him outside, where he was placed in handcuffs.

The Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Ratliff's claim that he had legally arrested Nutt, saying the situation did not meet any of the exceptions to getting a warrant because Nutt did not need immediate aid, he did not pose a threat to officers, and there was no fear that evidence or contraband would be destroyed.

The majority also rejected Ratliff's argument that a warrant was not needed under the "hot pursuit" exception because the police chief and his officers were not responding to an ongoing criminal episode when the arrest was made.

"Officer Harden stopped pursuit by telling Nutt to go back into his residence and driving away from the scene. If there had been an immediate or continuous pursuit, Officer Harden would have entered the residence immediately when Nutt returned to his trailer," McClure wrote.

In addition, jurors were told that the pursuit exception applied to felonies, and public intoxication is a Class C misdemeanor, the judge added.

Writing in dissent, Presiding Judge Sharon Keller said she believed the oppression convictions should have been tossed out along with the tampering conviction.

Texas law allows for warrantless arrests if a police officer witnesses an offense, and Ratliff could rely on his officer's observation that Nutt was intoxicated in a public place, Keller wrote in a dissenting opinion joined by Judges Kevin Yeary and Michelle Slaughter.

In addition, Keller wrote, the U.S. Supreme Court did not clarify until last year that Nutt's arrest in 2017 would not have been covered by the hot pursuit exception. Without that "binding authority," Ratliff could not have known that his entry into Nutt's home was illegal, she added.

"Consequently, the evidence is insufficient to support the official oppression convictions," Keller said.

