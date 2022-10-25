Court upholds sentence for Petersburg man convicted of bribing woman to recant rape accusation

RICHMOND — A state court has turned down the appeal of a Petersburg man convicted of trying to bribe a Dinwiddie County woman into recanting her testimony against him in a rape trial 15 years earlier.

In the ruling issued Tuesday morning, the Virginia Court of Appeals said that Ricky Timothy Wyatt Jr., 36, did not present sufficient evidence to overturn his 2021 bribery conviction in Dinwiddie Circuit Court. In the appeal, Wyatt claimed that the victim originally told authorities she did not recognize his voice in a 2020 phone call despite her testimony to the contrary at his trial. According to court records, Wyatt reportedly called the victim from Florida and asked her to take back her accusation against him and offered to "pay something" in exchange for the recant.

The trial court convicted Wyatt of one count of bribing a witness and sentenced him to three years in prison with two years suspended.

In 2005, Wyatt pleaded guilty to raping the woman the year before and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 24 suspended.

According to the appellate court records, the victim said she received a phone call two years ago from a Florida number that reportedly came from Wyatt. During that conversation, the caller identified himself by "Ricky T." which he said was how the woman knew him.

The records indicated that Wyatt asked the woman to withdraw her rape accusation, saying she "could help himout by recanting so he could avoid a possible parole violation in Florida. She said Wyatt told her he was just trying to live a life with his family in Florida and offered to “pay [her] something, pay [her] cost" in exchange for the withdrawal.

The victim notified the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office the next day, and a subsequent investigation found that Wyatt was being held at a federal halfway house in Florida at the time of the phone call.

Wyatt is currently being held at the Green Rock Correctional Center in Pittsylvania County. He is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Va. court upholds bribery charge against convicted Dinwiddie rapist