Court upholds Taiwan tycoon's sentence in tainted oil case

·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A court has upheld a nine-year prison term for one of Taiwan's richest businesspeople on charges of selling tainted cooking oil.

Wei Ying-chung, former chairman of Ting Hsin Oil and Fat Industrial Co., will go to prison for a third time in two cases involving adulterated oil following Friday’s ruling by Taiwan’s Supreme Court.

Wei, 65, was convicted of importing lard in 2014 meant for use in animal feed from Vietnam and selling it to food manufacturers.

Wei “abandoned the social responsibility of the corporation” and “severely undermined food safety,” the Supreme Court ruling said. It left Wei with no more opportunities to appeal.

Wei, along with his three brothers, ranked No. 7 last year on Forbes magazine’s list of Taiwan’s richest people with a total fortune of $6.4 billion.

In an earlier case, Wei was sentenced to prison in 2016 over adulterated olive oil sold by Wei Chuan Foods Corp., a unit of Ting Hsin.

Wei was convicted of telling employees in 2012-13 to mix the oil with products containing a coloring agent that is banned from use in food.

Wei was released in December 2018 after he posted bail of 300 million New Taiwan dollars ($10 million) and his brother pledged an additional 1 billion New Taiwan dollars ($33 million).

Wei went to prison a second time in January 2020 on a separate set of charges connected to the imports from Vietnam and was released 12 months later.

  • Iraqi security forces clash with followers of cleric

    Iraqi security forces hurled gas canisters and used sound bombs to disperse the thousands of Iraqi demonstrators, the followers of an influential cleric, in the heavily fortified government zone of the capital on Saturday. One by one, demonstrators used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Iraq's Green Zone, which houses official buildings and foreign embassies. Security forces used gas canisters and sound bombs to repel the protesters as they approached the parliament building.

  • Russian space chief: no date yet for space station pullout

    The head of Russia's space agency said Friday that the country has not set a date for pulling out of the International Space Station and that the timing would depend on the orbiting outpost's condition. Yuri Borisov, who was appointed this month to lead the Roscosmos state space corporation, told President Vladimir Putin this week that a decision was made for Russia to leave the station after 2024 and to focus on building its own orbiting station. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the 24-year-old International Space Station until 2030, and the Russian announcement threw that plan into doubt.

  • Alfaro, Voit, Machado lead HR parade as Padres rout Twins

    It's been a while since the San Diego Padres had a game like this. Jorge Alfaro launched a three-run homer, Luke Voit and All-Star Manny Machado each hit a two-run shot and the Padres enjoyed their first five-homer outburst in more than a year to beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 10-1 Friday night. Kim Ha-seong and Eric Hosmer added solo shots for the Padres, who gave left-hander Blake Snell (3-5) all the runs he needed in the first inning.

  • Taipei, Beijing locals react to possible Pelosi visit

    STORY: Such a trip would be the first by a House speaker to the island since 1997, and China, which claims the island as its own, has said it is prepared to act in response, as tension rises between the two sides.Visits by U.S. officials to Taiwan have become a frequent source of tension between Beijing and Washington, which does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

  • Bulls DeMar DeRozan on playing in Drew League: 'This was for the city'

    Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan talks playing in the Drew League with LeBron James and how it helped the community.

  • Swiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief

    The head of the Swiss agency that implements economic sanctions expects the neutral country to adopt any punitive measures the European Union launches against China if it invades Taiwan, she said in a newspaper interview. China has been stepping up military activity around Taiwan seeking to pressure the democratically elected government there to accept Chinese sovereignty. Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future, and while it wants peace, it will defend itself if attacked.

  • Estonia stops issuing visas, residence permits for Russian students

    The foreign ministry order also ends the practice of granting the right to short-term work to Russians or citizens of ally Belarus who had secured a visa from another European Union state. Estonia belongs to the 27-nation bloc. "The continuation of sanctions against Russia is essential to ensuring relentless pressure on the country," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a statement.

  • Debunking stereotypes about mobile homes could make them a new face of affordable housing

    Saralake Estates Mobile Home Park in Sarasota, Florida. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesWhen you hear the words “trailer park” or “mobile home park,” what comes to mind? Crime? Poverty? Vulnerability to natural disasters? These negative images reflect the stigma, reinforced by popular culture, that many U.S. residents assign to manufactured home parks – the official name for these dwellings under federal standards adopted in 1976. Over 20 million Americans live in manufa

  • Your August Horoscope Is Here & Change Is In The Air

    Ch-ch-changes are in the air. You can expect the unexpected for your personal horoscope in August. Shake-ups, breakups, breakdowns, and the unforeseen are coming our way at the beginning of the month, making the majority of the days of August a time to catch up to the big reveals. August 1 brings the Mars, Uranus, and North Node of Destiny alignment in Taurus. It’s the second part of the planetary connection that began on July 31 between Uranus and the North Node of Destiny. Fated choices and ci

  • Manchin Sets High Bar for Tesla and GM Electric-Car Tax Credits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekShock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret SeeingAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Monkeypox is Spreading Fast. Now Kids Are Getting It, TooRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooIt was tempting when Democrats announced their surprise climate deal to imagine American auto executives popping champa

  • Intel, TSMC, Other Chipmakers Get Big Shot In Arm As US Approves Highly Anticipated $280B CHIPS Act

    The Senate approved a $280 billion bill to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, reducing its dependence on its Asian counterparts like China, the Wall Street Journal reports. The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 would spend $52.7 billion on direct financial assistance for the construction and expansion of semiconductor manufacturing facilities. It adds $24 billion in tax incentives. It would also turbocharge federal spending on scientific research. Also Read: US Debates Importance Of Chips Act; I

  • Chicken Wings Fall From Favor as Consumers Start to Trade Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicken wings may be reprising their role as a bellwether of meat inflation. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleAn early favorite when the Covid-19

  • US oil exports have hit a record as WTI crude trades at its cheapest in 3 years. Here's what's going on.

    President Joe Biden's releases from the country's strategic oil reserves have contributed to the jump in US exports, analysts say.

  • India's 5G spectrum auction draws bids of $19 billion entering 4th day

    India had drawn bids totaling at least $19 billion entering the fourth day of an auction for 5G spectrum on Friday, as telecom giants clamoured for airwave rights needed for next generation networks in the world's second largest mobile market. Reliance Industries' Jio, rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, as well as billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Enterprises Ltd were all among the bidders for 5G airwaves.

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • ‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession

    Ford chief executive Jim Farley confirmed he was looking to reduce headcount in a call with analysts.

  • Before you book a flight this summer, here’s the No. 1 complaint against U.S. airlines

    The Federal Aviation Administration and a trade group representing airlines are at odds over the reason for the rise in flight cancellations and delays

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • China probes officials, repays more depositors in Henan bank scandal

    Authorities scrambling to contain the damage from a rural banking scandal in central China's Henan province said on Friday that more depositors will be repaid, while three regulators were put under investigation. Deposits worth at least $1.5 billion at a handful of small lenders have been frozen since April in what authorities have said was a complex scam, and which sparked high-profile protests amid renewed concerns about the 4,000 small banks across China. Authorities in Henan province announced a third round of repayments, starting Aug. 1, to clients of four rural banks with deposits of between 100,000 yuan ($14,787) and 150,000 yuan.

  • Joe Biden’s green agenda hits Americans with an oil price shock

    When his green credentials were challenged by a young activist on the election trail, Joe Biden had a simple answer.