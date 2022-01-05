Court upholds weapons conviction for Lafourche man serving 20 years

An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Lafourche Parish man serving 20 years for possessing an illegal firearm.

Jason Orgeron, 39, of Cut Off, was convicted April 22, 2019, of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was then charged and convicted as a habitual offender in February 2020 and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

After Orgeron’s request for a new trial was denied, he appealed to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, which handed down a ruling Dec. 22.

Orgeron argues in court papers that the evidence presented during his three-day trial was not sufficient to support the conviction. He also challenged the credibility of one of the witnesses who testified against him.

However, the appeals court dismissed his arguments.

“The trier of fact is free to accept or reject, in whole or in part, the testimony of any witness,” the court said. “Unless there is internal contradiction or irreconcilable conflict with the physical evidence, the testimony of one witness, if believed by the fact finder, is sufficient to support a factual conclusion. The trier of fact’s determination of the weight to be given evidence is not subject to appellate review. An appellate court will not reweigh the evidence to overturn a fact finder’s determination of guilt. The verdict rendered in this case indicates that the jury inferred possession of firearms recovered in this case.”

Orgeron’s conviction resulted from an arrest Oct. 31, 2017, in connection with a home burglary, prosecutors said.

Deputies learned several stolen firearms from a Galliano burglary were in Orgeron’s possession. Deputies got a search warrant for Orgeron’s home on West 42nd Street and found him hiding in an attic, prosecutors said.

Police found a stolen pistol inside a breadbox in the kitchen and two shotguns and three rifles in the backseat of a pickup truck outside the home, prosecutors said.

Because he had been convicted of at least seven felonies in the past, he is not allowed to possess firearms, prosecutors said.

Orgeron argued during the trial that he didn’t know about the weapons, which could have belonged to someone else because multiple people stayed at the home.

The appeals court said the jury made an informed decision based on the facts that were presented during the trial.

“In reviewing the evidence, we cannot say that the jury was irrational in determining, under the facts and circumstances presented to then, that the defendant was aware of the presence of the firearm in question and that it was in his dominion and control,” the 1st Circuit wrote.

Orgeron is incarcerated in the Bossier Medium Security Facility in northwestern Louisiana.

