Court: Waynesboro man's 2020 robbery arrest did not violate his rights

RICHMOND – A split Virginia Court of Appeals has ruled that the arrest of a Waynesboro man on suspicion of committing a 2020 home-invasion robbery was not a violation of his constitutional rights.

The Dec. 19 opinion from the full court reverses an October 2022 ruling from a three-judge appellate panel that Arun Rashid Turay’s detainment was unjustified because he matched the description of a “be on the lookout” [BOLO] alert that was later amended. Turay claimed the officer who stopped him and Justice Ahmed Carr on the night of Feb. 7, 2020, did so while acting on incorrect information.

The opinion also affirms a Waynesboro Circuit Court judge’s denial of Turay’s motion to suppress evidence connected to his arrest because the arresting officer made the stop based solely on the first amount of info he had received.

“Accepting the trial court’s factual findings, we cannot say that Turay’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when [the arresting officer] detained him for a few minutes while other officers, with more information about the suspects of the recent crime, were arriving to the scene,” read the majority opinion from Judge Lisa Lorish. “Thus, the trial court did not err in denying his motion to suppress.”

Lorish was joined by 14 of her colleagues on the 17-judge bench in the majority decision. The two judges who dissented, however, were sharply critical of the ruling.

“[T]he majority grants police license to seize a Black man at gunpoint for merely walking late at night within the wide general area of a recent crime and ‘matching’ the race and gender of the suspects,” Judge Vernida Chaney wrote in a separate opinion. Chaney said the majority decision “disregards the well-established protections of the Fourth Amendment and, in effect, authorizes race-based seizures of persons who appear to be engaged in innocent, lawful activity.”

In another separate opinion, Judge Dominique Callins said that “two Black men merely walking down the street on a cold night” does not automatically make them suspects.

“I must conclude that two men walking down the street cannot be detained simply because a few Black male suspects committed a crime in the vicinity,” Callins wrote. “A contrary holding would be akin to holding that, when a Black man commits a crime and flees, any Black man in the vicinity is inherently a suspect. A contrary holding subjects to scrutiny, suspicion, and, potentially, harassment, every perceived Black male, adult or minor, who “matches the description” where such description consists only of race and gender. Such leaves little recourse for, and so renders invisible, the harms suffered by those for whom no criminal charges can be brought.”

Turay and Justice Ahmad Carr both pleaded guilty to armed robbery and firearms charges, but the pleas were conditional that they could be reversed upon appeal. The men filed separate appeals, and a three-judge panel of the appellate court upheld Carr’s conviction but reversed Turay’s.

The state attorney general asked for an “en banc” hearing before all 17 judges on the panel’s Turay decision. The hearing was held at the courthouse in Richmond.

Turay and Carr were arrested minutes after a couple reported being robbed and beaten by three men invading their mobile home. According to Waynesboro Police reports, the suspects forced their way into the residence looking for cash and drugs, then pistol-whipped the couple.

Augusta County Deputy Cody Stroop, who was patrolling near the Waynesboro city limits that night, responded to the scene and offered to help look for the suspects. While driving around, Stroop heard a BOLO about “three Black males wearing black,” and moments later, he noticed Turay and Carr walking in a nearby neighborhood.

Stroop testified in court that he detained Turay and Carr based on that description and was unaware of a second BOLO alert offering more details about the description. Waynesboro Police officers arrived on that scene within minutes and found debit cards and bloody clothing stuffed into backpacks that were linked to the crime scene.

Turay and Carr both claimed to be cooperative during the detainment.

Turay was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Carr received eight years.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Court says Waynesboro man's robbery arrest did not violate his rights