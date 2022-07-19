Court weighing whether teen accused of school-shooting plot should stay at county prison

Jul. 19—EBENSBURG, Pa. — One of two teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School appeared Monday in Cambria County court.

Logan Jack Pringle, 17, was before Judge David T. Tulowitzki for an Interest of Justice hearing. The hearing is for juveniles charged as adults to see if they should be held in a juvenile detention center or a county prison.

Pringle faces charges of criminal conspiracy related to terrorism, aggravated assault and trespassing in the Dec. 7 incident which occurred with Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 17.

Upper Yoder Township Police Chief John Blake said Monday that the two were charged with conspiracy because the plan was never carried out.

Cambria County Prison first deputy warden Craig Descavish testified that he sees Pringle every several weeks with other prison staff to check in on the wellbeing of inmates, and that mentally and physically he had been adjusting and no other red flags appeared.

Descavish added that when the prison has juvenile inmates, they try to help them adjust with things such as television programming and education, and those things were extended to Pringle.

According to the deputy warden, Pringle is being segregated from adult inmates. The prison currently has two other juvenile inmates.

Descavish testified that he previously looked for a bed in a juvenile facility for Pringle, but none was available. Some facilities would not take the teen due to the level of his charges and others had closed, including one he had been at prior to being at the Cambria County Prison.

Ashlan Clarke, who represents Pringle, told the judge that while they understand the situation, they would like to see the teen moved to a juvenile facility where he can participate in more activities.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer told the judge that due to the fact that the county was meeting the burden of Pringle's needs, the nature of the charges and that it was close to his birthday, it would be in the interest of justice to keep him in the Cambria County Prison.

Tulowitzki said he is taking the situation under advisement.