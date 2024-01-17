Court Weighs if TikTok Can Be Sued Over ‘Blackout Challenge’ Death

TechCrunch

The European Parliament is calling for new rules to bring more fairness and transparency to music-streaming across the bloc, including proposals for a new bill to force streaming platforms to open up their recommendation algorithms. While Europe has been making moves in this direction for a while already, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) today voted to adopt a new resolution by 532 to 61, with 33 parliamentarians abstaining from the vote which -- if a bill eventually comes to fruition -- will see a wide gamut of changes made to music-streaming in the region. At the heart of this push is a desire to ensure that European artists are given fairer visibility and prominence on music-streaming platforms, similar to efforts in other markets such as Canada which has passed the Online Streaming Act to support Canadian artists.