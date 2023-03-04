Courteney Cox Just Responded To Prince Harry's Claim That He Allegedly Did Shrooms At Her House

The Telegraph

Fürstenburg is a medieval village of cobbled streets and half-timbered houses on the banks of Germany’s River Oder. You can still see the ruins of a bridge blown up by the retreating Wehrmacht in 1945. Teenagers toss their bikes into the overgrown grass and climb onto the crumbling relic for a view across the border into Poland. There’s a rail connection with Berlin, yet the place lies half-forgotten among the pine forests and open prairie of the sparsely populated Brandenburg plain.