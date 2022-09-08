Courteney Cox responds to Kanye West saying 'Friends' wasn't funny: 'I bet the old Kanye thought Friends was funny'

Kanye West and Courteney Cox. Brad Barket / Getty Images / Alex J. Berliner / ABImages via AP Images

Courteney Cox has fired back after Kanye West said that he doesn't think "Friends" was funny.

West said he didn't write a viral tweet in 2020 saying "Friends" wasn't funny but wishes he had.

Cox responded with a humorous video of her reaction to West's post.

Courteney Cox responded to Ye, the former Kanye West, after the rapper said that he didn't think "Friends" was funny.

Earlier this week, Ye said in a now-deleted Instagram post that some of his past viral tweets were not actually written by him, including one in which he said he didn't find "Friends" amusing.

"This was not from me someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny. I know you guys gonna be disappointed, but I actually didn't write the tweet that said, 'Friends wasn't funny either,'" the "Gold Digger" rapper captioned the post. "But I wish I had. I'd love to know who thought of that."

In response, Cox shared a video of her reaction to the post while Ye's 2008 song "Heartless" played in the background. In the video, she dramatically looks shocked by the "Friends" comment before turning off the song after Ye sings: "How could you be so heartless?"

Cox captioned the post: "I bet the old Kanye thought Friends was funny."

According to The Sun, Ye's original tweet was posted in 2020 after Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, urged fans to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over Ye in the 2020 election.

Aniston ended an Instagram post by writing: "PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

In Ye's deleted Instagram post, the "Stronger" artist also brought up his online feud with Pete Davidson again, who he nicknamed "Skete."

Ye wrote: "I love funny people and I think that's one of the reasons me and Skete could've never been friends."

The feud began after the "SNL" star started dating Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Ye last year after seven years of marriage.

Ye has posted and deleted several images mocking Davidson and even posted a fake newspaper headline claiming the comedian had died after he broke up with Kardashian.

